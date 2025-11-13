There is nothing more kids love than food, and this Children's Day (November 14), Delhi’s dining scene is serving up more than just good food — it’s a feast of fun, flavour and family time. Restaurants across the city are making sure the little ones have a reason to grin from ear to ear. Here are some offers. Restaurants roll out wholesome treats and offers for Children’s Day

Mad over Donuts Celebrate with smiles, mess, and memories with delicious donuts like Panda Pop (white chocolate, dark chocolate ganache, buttercream Oreo, and dark chocolate), Kellogg’s Loopy Doopy (white chocolate ganache, dipped in white chocolate, topped with Kellogg’s froot loops) and Webby Wonder (dark chocolate ganache, dipped in white chocolate, topped with an Oreo), which are available at ₹133 each at all outlets and delivery apps.

Barbeque Nation Give your kids an unlimited, delicious adventure with a special family offer for 4 at ₹1999 (2 adults + 2 kids up to 14 years). Enjoy a mouthwatering all-you-can-eat buffet featuring 60+ live grills, unlimited starters, hearty mains, and delectable desserts, as your little ones dig into their favourite treats in a fun-filled dining experience. Valid till November 14th.

Café Akasa Café Akasa under Akasa Air airline has launched a special Children’s Day Special Meal. The specially crafted meal features Veg Quesadillas served alongside a Cinnamon Roll, a Chocolate Marshmallow Dessert, and a beverage of choice. It is valid until November 30th across Akasa Air’s network. This meal can be pre-booked on Akasa Air’s website and mobile app.

Belgian Waffles The waffle place is giving away a free waffle if you buy two waff-wiches. The offer is valid on all the flavours till November 14th in-store.