Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ride out the heatwave with these cool and crunchy hydrating dinner ideas

ByAalokitaa Basu
Jun 11, 2025 06:19 PM IST

If the idea of spending more than 10 minutes in the kitchen, getting your dinner together is draining the life out of you — you were meant to find this list

With temperatures touching 40 and beyond, eating a heavy dinner, let alone prepping one, sounds like quite the debilitating task up ahead. These three delicious, hydrating and light but filling recipes are the perfect antidote to your heat woes.

Cool and crunchy dinner ideas for the Summer heatwave(Photos: The Kitchn, Half Baked Harvest)
Cool and crunchy dinner ideas for the Summer heatwave(Photos: The Kitchn, Half Baked Harvest)

Tzatziki chickpea salad

Ingredients: For the salad — chickpeas - 1 can, finely sliced celery - 3/4 cup, chopped capers - 2tbsps; for the tzatziki — grated cucumbers - 2 cups, Greek yoghurt - 1.25 cups, lemon juice - 1tbsp, extra virgin olive oil - 2.5tbsps, roughly chopped fresh dill - 1/4 cup, garlic clove - 1, salt to taste

Method: Put the Tzatziki ingredients in a big bowl and mix. Add the chickpeas, celery and capers, mix again. Wait for an hour to allow the flavours to settle in. It's going to taste even more bomb (and crispy cool) the next day. Add the olive oil drizzle right before you dig in.

(recipe from NY Times)

Chilled avocado soup

Ingredients: Peeled and chopped cucumber - 1, ripe avocados - 2, plain Greek yoghurt - 1 cup, roughly chopped jalapeno - 1, chopped green onions - 2, cilantro - 1 packed cup, salt to taste, ground cumin - 1/2tsp, ground coriander - 1/2tsp, iced water - 1/5 cups, cilantro and olive oil for garnish

Method: Add the cucumber, avocados, Greek yogurt, jalapeno, green onions, lime juice, cilantro, salt, cumin and coriander in a blender with the ice water. Blend on high until everything is smooth. Adjust the salt and chill the for at least an hour and up to 24 hours before serving. Garnish with olive oil and cilantro.

(recipe from Andrea Buckett)

Asian lettuce wrap

Ingredients: Lettuce leaves, kelp noodles (optional) - 1/2 cup, thinly sliced zucchini - 1, thinly sliced mango - 1/2, thinly sliced radish - 2 to 3, scallions - 1/4 cup, Thai red peppers - 1 to 2, fresh mint - handful, choice of protein (chicken/edamame/tofu), lime wedges and sriracha for serving; ginger-soy dipping sauce — soy sauce - 1/4 cup, rice vinegar - 3tbsps, minced ginger - 1tsp, honey - 2tsps, sesame oil - 1/4tsp, diced chili pepper (optional)

Method: Mix the sauce ingredients together and set aside. Arrange all the veggies on a firm lettuce leaf. Roll up, dip in sauce and enjoy.

(recipe from Love & Lemons)

Your friendly reminder that your dinner doesn't need to drain you, it can be flavourful and hydrating!

News / HTCity / HTCity Foodies / Ride out the heatwave with these cool and crunchy hydrating dinner ideas
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On