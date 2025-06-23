Sips with a side of surprise: The rise of edible cocktail garnishes in India

Innovative and experimental — this is what describes India’s current bar scene. As per the 2025 Cocktail Trends Report, Indians are well on their way to embrace a new wave of cocktail culture. The star drink, The Hottie, is a bold blend of pepperoni-infused tequila, hot honey, and lime.

Not just that, but bartenders and mixologists are now increasingly drawing inspiration (70%) from culinary sources. Imagine a pepperoni topping off a cocktail, an ice-lolly perched on the edge of your glass, or a crisp rice papadam garnishing a striking gin. There’s no limit to creativity when it comes to cocktail pairings today and food is becoming part of the drink itself.

culinary flair

Bomba in Delhi has a cocktail and tapas menu featuring flavour-packed small plates. The star drink, The Hottie, is a bold blend of pepperoni-infused tequila, hot honey, and lime. “Diners today are expecting more deliberate experiences when it comes to cocktails. The experience has evolved into crafting art on a multisensory level,” says chef and founder Alisha Mehra. She adds that consumers now are more experimental and open to creative fusions: “Think umami bites paired with a smoky tequila or citrusy cocktails cutting through creamy, cheesy dishes.”

street stories

A tequila-focused menu is the draw at Hylo, Mumbai. Full of layered cultural influences, it is inspired by India’s street flavours, fruits and spices. One highlight, Naga Story, transports guests to the Northeast with the intensity of smoked Naga chilli. Meanwhile, Kaustubh V Sawardekar, mixologist at KICO Bar, presents Blush and Bite, a gin-based cocktail topped with a teriyaki-glazed salmon and spring onion skewer in a nod to tataki style.

This popsicle-infused cocktail is the coolest drink in town

flavour pops and Latin inspirations

Finding new toppings to finish off a drink is equally about the playfulness as it is about the punch. Deepak, head chef at Mestizo, Delhi, tells us, “Guests expect more than a good cocktail. They’re excited by unexpected combinations: a curry syrup in a cocktail, or a popsicle dipped into spicy guava tequila. They want contrast, theatre, and something to talk about.” One fave at the eatery is the Fuego Sagrado with Ranchero-Style Ribs — where the spiced rum and tamarind mirror the notes of a smoky glaze on pork ribs.”

evoking memory and culture

At Delhi’s Call Me Ten, cocktails call for immersive experiences. For instance, their menu includes Tom Yum, a vibrant mix of kaffir gin, galangal, lemongrass, and ginger honey, served with a delicate rice crisp to echo the comforting warmth of its namesake soup. Tirreti Bazaar, inspired by Kolkata’s Chinese-Japanese neighbourhood, blends pandan, wasabi, mausambi, and mishti doi — presented with a mishti doi cone for added sweetness and a kick of texture.

“The idea emerged from our passion to bridge Japanese drinking traditions with familiar South and East Asian memories. People expect pairings that are thoughtful, multi-sensory, and even a bit surprising,” says Angadh Siingh, co-founder.

upcycling novelty

Multisensory experiences is only the first frontier. More consumers (22% at the start of the year) are looking for sustainability at the bar.

Easy Tiger in Gurugram and Bengaluru uses garnish to upcycle. Unconquered, a clarified coconut milk-based cocktail, is topped with pineapple chips made from pulp residue, along with reused jalapeños and olives. Phuket Pearl, featuring gin, a matcha syrup and pandan, comes with a bamboo cone filled a pickled longan brine.