Skip the sugar crash this summer with a dry yoghurt bowl; here's how to make one at home

When temperatures soar, it is tempting to reach for ice cream for instant relief. While they may cool you down temporarily, they can also leave you dealing with an energy slump later. If you are looking for a refreshing alternative that still feels indulgent, a dry yoghurt bowl might be worth trying. Dry yoghurt bowls

The dessert that feels richer than it is The secret lies in transforming simple dahi/greek yoghurt into a dense, creamy base. To do this, line a sieve with cheesecloth or thick paper towels and add full-fat Greek yoghurt. Wrap it tightly, place a weight on top and refrigerate for 24 to 48 hours. As the liquid drains away, the yoghurt develops a thick, almost cheesecake-like texture that feels decadent without relying on excess sugar.

Once strained, transfer the yoghurt to a serving bowl and shape it into a thick layer. If you want an even firmer consistency, mix in a little milk powder or protein. This is also the stage where you can add natural colour for a playful, aesthetic twist.

Make it colourful and customise it Freeze-dried strawberry powder, beetroot powder and hibiscus can create shades of pink, while blue spirulina, butterfly pea flower and blueberry powder offer dreamy blue and purple tones. Matcha and moringa deliver green hues, while turmeric and carrot powder bring sunny yellow and orange shades.