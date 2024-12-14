Superfood spotlight: From sattu ke laddu to a deliciously soft chilla, 3 easy recipes that hero the superfood sattu!

Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sanchez recently dined at Vikas Khanna’s acclaimed New York restaurant, Bungalow, savouring a luxurious Indian feast. The eclectic menu featured regional delights like Bengali Kasundi Tandoori Avocado, Udipi’s Annanas Menaskai, Gujarati Tindora Pickle, and Nagaland’s Black Rice Pudding. The star of the evening, however, was the humble yet versatile Bihari Sattu Roti, showcasing sattu, a traditional Indian superfood packed with nutrients and ideal for winter wellness. Now sattu is the perfect superfood for the chilly season since it aids digestion, boosts energy, and helps keep the body warm during cold months. If you’re looking to incorporate this powerhouse ingredient into meals your family will love, here are three delicious and health-boosting recipes to try! Sattu ka chilla to dry fruit laddus

Sattu masala puri

These crispy puris, made with the superfood sattu, provide warmth, energy, and keep your digestion in check during colder days. Pair with yogurt or chutney for a perfect breakfast!

Sattu masala puri

Recipe: Mix 1 cup sattu flour, 1 cup whole wheat flour, 2 tbsp semolina, salt, ½ tsp red chili powder, 1 tsp ginger-garlic paste, 2 finely chopped green chilies, 1 tsp coriander leaves, 1 tsp cumin seeds, ½ tsp ajwain, and 2 tsp oil. Add water gradually and knead into a tight dough, resting it for 15 minutes. Roll out small dough balls, heat oil in a kadai, and deep-fry until golden brown.

Sattu ka chilla

Light yet filling, these chillas packed with sattu and warming spices like turmeric and chili powder help maintain body heat and strengthen immunity. Pair with a little bit of butter or cheese for a delightful winter snack!

Sattu ka chilla

Recipe: Combine 2 cups sattu flour, 2 tbsp gram flour, ¼ cup buttermilk, ½ tsp salt, ½ tsp turmeric powder, 1 tsp red chili powder, 1 finely chopped onion, 1 chopped tomato, and 1 tbsp coriander. Mix into a batter, grease a pan, and cook thin crepes on both sides over low heat until golden. Serve with chutney or curd.

Dry fruit sattu laddu

These laddu combine the superfood sattu with dry fruits, offering a natural energy boost which also helps to combat the cold. A perfect treat to keep you nourished all season!

Dry fruit sattu laddu

Recipe: Sauté ½ kg chopped dates, 10 chopped figs, and 3 tbsp raisins in 2 cups desi ghee. Add 1 cup each of roasted sattu flour, roasted semolina, and ground makhana, along with 1 cup jaggery powder, 2 tbsp fenugreek powder, 3 tbsp sesame seeds, and assorted roasted dry fruits like almonds, cashews, and watermelon seeds. Mix well, cool, and shape into laddus coated with desiccated coconut. These nutritious laddu, packed with sattu and warming ingredients, offer a perfect balance of health and flavour, making them a winter must-have.

Have you tried any of these before?