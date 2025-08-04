Table for whom? Dining with strangers is Gen Z’s latest social trend

Imagine this: You walk into a restaurant alone, unsure of what the night will bring. No one knows you, there’s no group chat to fall back on, and yet — you leave with a full stomach and a few new friends. That’s the vibe of India’s newest social trend: community dinners with complete strangers. Dining with strangers is the latest Gen Z’s social trend(Photo: Shutterstock)

This slightly chaotic, very wholesome concept is catching on from Delhi to Mumbai and beyond. And no, it’s not speed dating or networking — it’s just about sharing a meal with people you don’t know yet.

An anti-dating app scene

In a world of swiping fatigue and dry group chats, this idea hits different. And platforms like StepOut and Bunchh are making it happen. These apps and websites group strangers together — usually six to eight people — and send them out to curated dinners, where food is the only common ground (at least to start with).

“It was born from something we all feel — the need for real connection,” says Sumati Jalan, co-founder of StepOut, which currently operates in Delhi, Gurugram, Pune, and Bengaluru. “A lot of us move to new cities chasing careers, ambitions, or simply a better life. But in that rush, we lose something essential: people.”

StepOut sorts users into tables based on a personality quiz that dives into social energy, interests, and even fun psych prompts. “We curate small group dinners where you can meet like-minded strangers in handpicked restaurants,” she adds.

They host weekly Saturday dinners and tickets are priced at ₹599 (or monthly memberships), with guests paying separately for their food. No awkward splitting the bill — restaurants are told to give individual checks.

Mix-and-match tables

In Mumbai, Bunchh is doing something similar, with a vibe that’s part slumber party, part adulting milestone. Their ₹749 ticket includes “Table Talk” cards to kickstart the convo (because icebreakers are hard, okay?).

“We look at age, gender, personality types... and try to create a group that feels balanced,” says co-founder Shivangi Adani. “There are questions like your vibe when you enter a room full of strangers and what kind of conversations you enjoy more.”

Their sessions have seen repeat users. “Some came alone the first time and now bring friends or attend every alternate session,” she says.

Does it really work?

Digital creator Utsavi Zatakia, 28, says it was way more fun than she expected. “I had never done anything like this before, so being a part of it was an amazing experience for me,” she says. “I also ended up making friends whom I speak to on Instagram.”

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Delhi-based health counsellor Aarushi Kanozia says, “I was confused at first, but the people were jolly and cheerful.” She’s stayed in touch with one of them since. “I would love to do this again and get to meet new people.”

What about safety?

Of course, the question of safety arises, especially when the whole idea involves meeting and eating with strangers. Digital creator Utsavi Zatakia admits she was a little worried at first, but the organisers quickly put her at ease, informing her about the thoroughly scanned forms and background checks.

Sumati Jalan from StepOut calls safety a non-negotiable: “These events are held in public restaurants with restaurant staff on-site and a feedback loop after each dinner. We get people to sign up with verified phone numbers. Restaurants are selected based on three safety criteria: it has to be on the main road; it’s not a standalone property but in a larger complex with other restaurants in it; and it has easy parking and cab availability.”

Pearl Brahmbhatt, co-founder of Bunchh, agrees: “Being women ourselves, safety is a big one for us. We vet every sign-up before confirming — not just through form answers, but also a quick sense-check for red flags. We don’t allow applications that don’t share their social profiles.”