 That's hot for the week - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Aug 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

That's hot for the week

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 03, 2024 06:25 PM IST

Here are the food products you must invest in to enhance the flavours.

Kiwi for All

Kiwi is one of the most versatile fruit.
Kiwi is one of the most versatile fruit.

Kiwi is a versatile fruit, though small in size, it’s utility is wide and multifaceted; ranging from making desserts and salads and many more. Kiwi can also be consumed as jams, juices, marmalades, nectar, jellies, apart from its general usage as a fresh, frozen and dried fruit, owing to its high iron and energy. Ms. Kavita Devgan, dietitian, also emphasizes its health benefits. It’s high on Vitamin C requirement, boosting immunity. Chilean kiwi is available with all fruit retailers and e-commerce platforms across India.

Kashmir in a cup

This Kashmiri Kahwa green tea by Tea Culture of the World is a delightful treat. The rich blend of green tea, almonds, and warm spices creates a comforting and flavourful cup for you to indulge. It’s like a little taste of Kashmir. Perfect for a cozy afternoon or a moment of relaxation. The richness of authentic Kashmiri dry fruit and spices infuse fine, organic green tea creates an intensely flavoured, golden blend.

Price: Rs. 328

Availability: teacultureoftheworld.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Foodies / That's hot for the week
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On