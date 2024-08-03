That's hot for the week

Kiwi for All Kiwi is one of the most versatile fruit.

Kiwi is a versatile fruit, though small in size, it’s utility is wide and multifaceted; ranging from making desserts and salads and many more. Kiwi can also be consumed as jams, juices, marmalades, nectar, jellies, apart from its general usage as a fresh, frozen and dried fruit, owing to its high iron and energy. Ms. Kavita Devgan, dietitian, also emphasizes its health benefits. It’s high on Vitamin C requirement, boosting immunity. Chilean kiwi is available with all fruit retailers and e-commerce platforms across India.

Kashmir in a cup

This Kashmiri Kahwa green tea by Tea Culture of the World is a delightful treat. The rich blend of green tea, almonds, and warm spices creates a comforting and flavourful cup for you to indulge. It’s like a little taste of Kashmir. Perfect for a cozy afternoon or a moment of relaxation. The richness of authentic Kashmiri dry fruit and spices infuse fine, organic green tea creates an intensely flavoured, golden blend.

Price: Rs. 328

Availability: teacultureoftheworld.com