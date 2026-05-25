The Japanese fruit ‘sando’ is becoming India’s favourite summer dessert; take a look

If there’s one food dominating digital feeds this summer, it’s the Japanese fruit sando. On Instagram, the hashtag #fruitsando has crossed 160,000 posts and continues to climb, finding a massive audience among Indian foodies who are actively sharing their own vibrant combinations, quick recipes, and local recommendations online. In 2026, the craze truly hit home. The trend is no longer confined to luxury cafes and high prices, with dozens of small, local pop-ups going viral across the country within a matter of months. The Japanese fruit ‘sando’

“We first spotted fruit sandos on Pinterest and realised no one in Kochi was selling them, so we decided to start with a small table setup. Within just 15 days, crowds began showing up, and now we usually sell out within an hour. Most people here initially didn’t know what fruit sandos were, but social media quickly helped the trend take off,” says Ferran C Faiz & Aashmi Shobin, co-owners of Eat Sando, a table pop-up on the streets Kochi.

It’s clear that these sandos are no longer just a niche Japanese export — they are 2026’s ultimate solution for a summer dessert that is light, cold, and visually ‘slaps’.