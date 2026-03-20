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    The royal flavours of Eid dastarkhwan now gracing everyday plates

    From biryani to qiwami sewai, these dishes that were once festive indulgences have now transformed to become a part of daily dining

    Updated on: Mar 20, 2026 2:45 PM IST
    By S Farah Rizvi
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    In the earlier days, time, technique, and tradition shaped every dish in the royal kitchens, especially during the week of Eid. Today, those very delicacies have adapted to faster lives and evolving palates, yet their soul remains intact. This beautiful culinary evolution allows the tradition to be shared with everyone. Chef Mohd Shavez Ahmad, of the Institute of Hotel Management, Lucknow, reflects: “Royal cuisine which were once slow and elaborate are now smart and accessible, yet emotionally unchanged.”

    Eid dastarkhwan
    Eid dastarkhwan

    Qiwami Sewai

    Traditionally, a dish from Lucknow, vermicelli was slow-roasted in desi ghee and cooked in sugar syrup for hours in Awadhi kitchens. Today, it is prepared quickly with pre-roasted sewai and controlled sweetness, making suitable for modern tastes. This slight change is welcomed by contemporary diners while retaining its festive richness.

    Sheer Khurma

    This dessert has arrived from Hyderabad, Telangana. “Earlier, it simmered for long hours on charcoal fires, with hand-pounded dry fruits and fresh milk. Today, it is made using condensed milk, quick reductions, and balanced sweetness,” states Chef Aquib Qureshi, head of Mughlai cuisine at a restaurant chain of Hyderabad.

    Biryani

    Chef Aslam Ansari, Intercontinental Marine Drive, Mumbai, reflects how, once, preparing biryani required dum cooking, premium cuts of meat, and generous use of ghee and spices. “Today, it is adapted with lighter oils, controlled spices, and even vegetarian or healthier versions, making it a universal comfort food without losing its aromatic identity,” he adds.

    Dahi phulki and dahi bada

    Dahi phulki are besan balls dipped in spicy curd, whereas its sister version, dahi bada, are lentil dumplings deep-fried in ghee and soaked in thick yoghurt. Both dishes make their way onto Eid spreads, especially in North India. “Today, they are made softer, sometimes even air-fried, paired with light whisked yoghurt and balanced chutneys, making them refreshing, tangy, and perfect for modern dietary preferences.”

    • S Farah Rizvi
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      S Farah Rizvi

      S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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    News/Htcity/Htcity Foodies/The Royal Flavours Of Eid Dastarkhwan Now Gracing Everyday Plates
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