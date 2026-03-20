The royal flavours of Eid dastarkhwan now gracing everyday plates

In the earlier days, time, technique, and tradition shaped every dish in the royal kitchens, especially during the week of Eid. Today, those very delicacies have adapted to faster lives and evolving palates, yet their soul remains intact. This beautiful culinary evolution allows the tradition to be shared with everyone. Chef Mohd Shavez Ahmad, of the Institute of Hotel Management, Lucknow, reflects: “Royal cuisine which were once slow and elaborate are now smart and accessible, yet emotionally unchanged.” Eid dastarkhwan

Qiwami Sewai Traditionally, a dish from Lucknow, vermicelli was slow-roasted in desi ghee and cooked in sugar syrup for hours in Awadhi kitchens. Today, it is prepared quickly with pre-roasted sewai and controlled sweetness, making suitable for modern tastes. This slight change is welcomed by contemporary diners while retaining its festive richness.

Sheer Khurma This dessert has arrived from Hyderabad, Telangana. “Earlier, it simmered for long hours on charcoal fires, with hand-pounded dry fruits and fresh milk. Today, it is made using condensed milk, quick reductions, and balanced sweetness,” states Chef Aquib Qureshi, head of Mughlai cuisine at a restaurant chain of Hyderabad.

Biryani Chef Aslam Ansari, Intercontinental Marine Drive, Mumbai, reflects how, once, preparing biryani required dum cooking, premium cuts of meat, and generous use of ghee and spices. “Today, it is adapted with lighter oils, controlled spices, and even vegetarian or healthier versions, making it a universal comfort food without losing its aromatic identity,” he adds.