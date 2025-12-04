Thekua, modak & more: India’s delicious recipe searches in 2025

If 2025 had a flavour, India clearly wanted a bite of nostalgia. Google’s Year in Search 2025, a compilation of the most popular searches of the year that comes out in December annually, proves that no matter how futuristic our timelines get, our cravings remain beautifully desi, comfort-driven, and occasionally… chaotic (looking at you, Pornstar Martini). This year’s top food searches are a love letter to regional kitchens, festival tables, and the recipes our grandmothers always made better than any Google recipe. A mix of tradition, nostalgia and internet-driven experimentation dominated India’s 2025 recipe trends.

While classic Idli reigned as the most-searched recipe of the year, India’s real story lies in the cultural dishes that dominated the list. The festive crunch of Thekua, the deep-fried Bihari favourite, clearly travelled far beyond Chhath Puja. So did Ukadiche Modak, Maharashtra’s soft, steamed treasure that Ganesh Chaturthi devotees take very seriously. Both became national obsessions, proving that traditional sweets still win on the internet.

We didn’t stop there. Ugadi Pachadi, the new-year essential from the South, made its mark with its iconic mix of sweet, sour, bitter, and tangy. And Thiruvathirai Kali, a Tamil Nadu delicacy usually prepared during the Arudhra festival, also jumped into the top searches, reaffirming how festivals guide our cravings.

The list deepened with intriguing picks like Beetroot Kanji, the fermented drink that Gen Z wellness girlies gatekeep, and Gond Katira, a cooling summer ingredient suddenly reborn as a viral superfood. And in a delightful cross-cultural moment, Yorkshire Pudding sneaked in the list.

2025’s recipe searches reveal one truth: Even in a world of trending snacks and new recipes, nothing beats the comfort of going back to the dishes that taste like home.