Try these Bihari summer drinks that are cooling and healthy

The extreme summer continues to play havoc with health and it's a good time to tweak your diet to have good and drink that suits the scorching weather. One good way to cool down is to enjoy Bihari summer coolers that are not only nourishing, but also leave the body refreshed.

Protein-rich sattu makes for a healthy, cooling drink on a summer day (Shutterstock)

Rachna Prasad, food curator and founder of Ambrosia Kitchen, shares recipes of two popular drinks - Sattu ka sharbat, which packs protein and Aam jhora, made with raw mangoes.



SATTU KA SHARBAT

Says Rachna, “A traditional drink that is commonly made is homes, is sattu ka sharbat, also known as Bihar’s protein shake. This packs numerous health benefits. It is not only thirst-quenching but also nutritious, made from roasted gram flour (sattu) that is mixed with water, lemon juice, salt, and cumin for a savoury (or sugar is added for a sweet variation). This beverage is cooling and provides an instant energy boost, making it a perfect antidote to the scorching summer heat. Sattu is a powerhouse of protein and fiber, making sattu ka sharbat a robust, healthy, drink.”

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

Sattu ka sharbat(Shutterstock)



Recipe of Sattu ka sharbat

Ingredients

Sattu (roasted gram flour, to make two glasses of sharbat) - 4 tbsp

Cold water - 3 cups

Finely-chopped onion - 1 tbsp

Finely-chopped ginger - ½ tsp

Finely chopped chilli - ½ tsp

Lemon juice - 1 tbsp

Roasted cumin powder - 1 tsp

Black salt (or regular salt, to taste) - 1 tsp

Fresh mint leaves (optional)

Ice cubes (optional)

Method

To prepare the sattu mixture:

In a mixing bowl, add the sattu and a little water. Mix it well to form a smooth paste without lumps.



Add water and spices.

Slowly add the remaining water to the sattu paste, stirring continuously. Add lemon juice, roasted cumin powder, finely chopped onions, finely chopped green chilli, finely chopped ginger and black salt to the mixture. Stir well.

Garnish and serve:

If using fresh mint leaves, tear a few and add them to the drink. Pour the sharbat into glass. Add ice cubes if desired. Stir well before serving.



AAM JHORA

“This drink prepared with raw mangoes is a real treat, especially for its tangy and refreshing flavour. Aam Jhora is made from raw mangoes and combines the tartness of the fruit with a blend of spices such as cumin, black salt, and mint, to create a rejuvenating and cooling beverage. Aam Jhora not only helps to beat the summer heat, but also aids digestion. It is a much loved staple in Bihari households and totally captures the essence of summer with its invigorating taste,” she adds.

Tangy Aam jhora is a another refreshing drink to sip on (Shutterstock)





Recipe of Aam Jhora



Bihari Aam Jhora

Ingredients:

Raw mangoes (medium-sized) - 2

Water - 4 cups

Sugar (adjust to taste) - 2 to 3 tbsp

Black salt (or regular salt, to taste) - 1 tsp

Roasted cumin powder - 1 tsp

Black pepper powder - 1 tsp

Fresh mint leaves (optional, for garnish)

Ice cubes (optional)



Method:

Roasting the Mangoes:

Wash the raw mangoes and place them directly on a gas flame or grill. Roast until the skin is charred and the mangoes are soft (rotate occasionally for even roasting). Remove from heat and let them cool.

Extract the Mango Pulp:

Once the mangoes are cool, peel off the charred skin. Extract the pulp, discarding the seed. Mash the pulp thoroughly to get a smooth paste.



To prepare the Jhora:

In a large mixing bowl, combine the roasted mango pulp with 4 cups of water. Adjust the consistency by adding more water if needed.

Add sugar, black salt, roasted cumin powder, and black pepper powder. Mix well until the sugar is completely dissolved.

Garnish and serve:

Pour the Aam Jhora into glasses. Add ice cubes if desired for a chilled drink. Garnish with fresh mint leaves if using. Stir well before serving. Enjoy your smoky, tangy, and refreshing Aam Jhora.



HEALTHY REASONS TO TRY THESE

By Sheela Tanna, nutritionist



SATTU