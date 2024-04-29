 Vikas Khanna on the unique Jammu and Kashmir dish he’s ‘obsessed’ with - Hindustan Times
Vikas Khanna on the unique Jammu and Kashmir dish he’s ‘obsessed’ with

By Ismat Tahseen
Apr 29, 2024 12:39 PM IST

The Michelin-starred chef shares more on cuisine and how it inspired a dish at his restaurant Bungalow in New York.

While he’s a globetrotting Michelin-star chef, Vikas Khanna is also a staunch champion of food from India’s hinterland. It was on display recently when he put the spotlight on chhatloyi, a unique festive dish from Bhaderwahi cuisine, where maida batter is laid out in elaborate round patterns on a large griddle. “Our country has everything for inspiration and sometimes that comes in the form of lesser-known fare like Bhaderwahi cuisine from Jammu and Kashmir,” he says.

The chhatloyi video that chef Vikas Khanna (Left) shared on his Instagram handle(Instagram)
The chhatloyi video that chef Vikas Khanna (Left) shared on his Instagram handle(Instagram)

Khanna, who wrote in his Instagram post, “I am obsessed with the craft and divinity of Chhatloyi from Bhaderwahi cuisine”, reveals that such is his fascination for this regional cuisine that it has also inspired a dish at Bungalow, his New York (USA) restaurant. “The idea for the dahi kebab there came from Chhatloyi threads,” he adds.
 

‘Trying to get a Dudli shipped to me in New York’

Khanna, who shared a video of the snack that features mesh-style dough threads, is leaving no stone unturned to get a ‘dudli’ shipped to him in the States.
 

Vikas wants to have a dudli (seven-mouth clay pourer from which the batter is laid on the griddle) shipped to him in NY (Instagram)
Vikas wants to have a dudli (seven-mouth clay pourer from which the batter is laid on the griddle) shipped to him in NY (Instagram)

 

“It’s a plain, simple mixture of all-purpose flour and water. I experimented with it using a Bhaderwahi cuisine spice mix. I am trying to master it with squeeze bottles. But I want to use dudli (a clay pourer with seven mouths from which the batter is laid on the griddle). I’m trying to buy it but haven’t had any luck so far. Hopefully I’ll be able to get it through post to New York.”


Notable specialties

Khanna enjoys visiting a place and seeking out its essence. On what drew him to the obscure cuisine, he explains, “Bhaderwahi cuisine from the Bhadarwah region in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, resonates with tradition, flavour and diverse dishes, The cuisine incorporates aromatic spices like cloves, cinnamon, and cardamom, giving it a unique taste profile. Dishes include rajma, chutneys made from local fruits like apple and plum, and diverse mutton and chicken preparations.”

He adds, "For me, it’s also the humility of the place and the hospitality with the backdrop of majestic Himalayas. This is what makes their cuisine so supreme.”

 

Vikas Khanna on the unique Jammu and Kashmir dish he's 'obsessed' with
