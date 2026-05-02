When 'Simple' Fermented Food Turns Toxic: Avoid Over-Fermenting In Summers

The recent incident in Bengaluru, where nearly 100 people fell ill after eating a seemingly simple meal of idli, vada, and sambar, has triggered a crucial safety discussion in our kitchens. Fermented foods are celebrated globally—idli, dosa, and appam are nutritional powerhouses thanks to the healthy bacteria they contain. As Dr. Poonam Tiwari of RMLIMS points out, fermented food is effectively a probiotic that strengthens our gut. The Fine Line Between Perfect and Poisonous

Fermented Food The Art of Patience and Precision(Shutterstock)

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The key word is precision. Fermentation is a delicate, living process, and the summer heat, while speeding things up, can quickly turn a good batch bad.

In hot weather, batter can ferment in just five to six hours. But this speed is also the risk. According to Dr Tiwari, food poisoning occurs when the batter is over-fermented. At this stage, “the live bacteria die because they no longer have a substrate to grow on,” making the food unsafe.

Mohd Shavez Ahmad, faculty of culinary arts at IHM Lucknow, notes that even the simplest foods demand “scientific precision and discipline.” For large restaurants, managing sensitive idli batter is especially challenging. Restaurateur NM Subramaniyan, who specialises in South Indian cuisine, confirms that in fluctuating heat and humidity, batter can “over-ferment within hours, turning overly sour or unsafe.”

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{{^usCountry}} He says, true culinary excellence is measured not just by taste, “but by the trust and well-being of those we serve.” Your Fermentation Safety Checklist {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He says, true culinary excellence is measured not just by taste, “but by the trust and well-being of those we serve.” Your Fermentation Safety Checklist {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For home cooks and professionals alike, here are essential tips for mastering fermented foods and keeping your kitchen safe: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For home cooks and professionals alike, here are essential tips for mastering fermented foods and keeping your kitchen safe: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mind the Clock: Control the fermentation time strictly. In summers, aim for 5–6 hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mind the Clock: Control the fermentation time strictly. In summers, aim for 5–6 hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Check for Signs: Be vigilant for indications that the batter is overdone, such as a foul smell or the presence of excessive small bubbles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check for Signs: Be vigilant for indications that the batter is overdone, such as a foul smell or the presence of excessive small bubbles. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Refrigerate Immediately: Once the batter is perfectly fermented (after about 5–6 hours in hot weather), change the temperature and refrigerate it promptly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Refrigerate Immediately: Once the batter is perfectly fermented (after about 5–6 hours in hot weather), change the temperature and refrigerate it promptly. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Practice Strict Hygiene: Maintain impeccable cleanliness in all fermentation vessels and utensils. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Practice Strict Hygiene: Maintain impeccable cleanliness in all fermentation vessels and utensils. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Use Fresh Batches: Always avoid using old or overly sour batter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Use Fresh Batches: Always avoid using old or overly sour batter. {{/usCountry}}

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Never Combine: Do not mix fresh batter with old batter.

Control the Scale: Prepare in smaller, manageable batches rather than risking large quantities that are harder to temperature-control.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR S Farah Rizvi S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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