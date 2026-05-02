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When 'Simple' Fermented Food Turns Toxic: Avoid Over-Fermenting In Summers

A recent food poisoning case in Bengaluru raises concerns over fermented dishes like idli. Experts advise careful fermentation management in summers

Published on: May 02, 2026 06:21 pm IST
By S Farah Rizvi
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The recent incident in Bengaluru, where nearly 100 people fell ill after eating a seemingly simple meal of idli, vada, and sambar, has triggered a crucial safety discussion in our kitchens. Fermented foods are celebrated globally—idli, dosa, and appam are nutritional powerhouses thanks to the healthy bacteria they contain. As Dr. Poonam Tiwari of RMLIMS points out, fermented food is effectively a probiotic that strengthens our gut. The Fine Line Between Perfect and Poisonous

Fermented Food The Art of Patience and Precision(Shutterstock)

The key word is precision. Fermentation is a delicate, living process, and the summer heat, while speeding things up, can quickly turn a good batch bad.

In hot weather, batter can ferment in just five to six hours. But this speed is also the risk. According to Dr Tiwari, food poisoning occurs when the batter is over-fermented. At this stage, “the live bacteria die because they no longer have a substrate to grow on,” making the food unsafe.

Mohd Shavez Ahmad, faculty of culinary arts at IHM Lucknow, notes that even the simplest foods demand “scientific precision and discipline.” For large restaurants, managing sensitive idli batter is especially challenging. Restaurateur NM Subramaniyan, who specialises in South Indian cuisine, confirms that in fluctuating heat and humidity, batter can “over-ferment within hours, turning overly sour or unsafe.”

Never Combine: Do not mix fresh batter with old batter.

Control the Scale: Prepare in smaller, manageable batches rather than risking large quantities that are harder to temperature-control.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
S Farah Rizvi

S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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