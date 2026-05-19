Why experiential food museums are becoming India’s newest travel trend; take a look

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to prioritise domestic travel and help save foreign exchange, many travellers are rethinking their holiday plans. With that in the background, it is fitting to explore a different kind of attraction that started drawing attention: experiential food museums. Instead of chasing viral reels from Europe, travellers are exploring spaces closer to home. Far from old-school glass displays, these museums turn India's food story into immersive, hands-on experiences that are as educational as they are Instagram-worthy, and they make a compelling case for staying home.

Multi-sensory coffee experience in Araku, Visakhapatnam

Experiential food museums are becoming India’s newest travel trend

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Tucked away in the misty Eastern Ghats, the Araku Coffee Museum traces how Ethiopian coffee took root in Andhra Pradesh’s hills. Run by Adivasi staff, the space spotlights the region’s rare Arabica cultivation through colourful murals, live tastings, and interactive exhibits. Visitors can sample different brews, understand Andhra’s signature chicory blends, and even create their own custom mix to take home. “It’s one of the most relaxing things to do in Araku,” says Pori Borkakoti, an avid traveller who lived in Visakhapatnam for 10 years. “Andhra is especially known for its chicory blends, so tasting the difference between pure Arabica and a chicory mix was fascinating. You can even create your own blend to take home.”

Entry Fee: ₹10 per person /Timings: 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM

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{{^usCountry}} Live tea-making experience in Munnar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Live tea-making experience in Munnar {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Set inside Kerala's lush Nallathanni Estate, the Kannan Devan Hills Plantations Tea Museum offers a window into the region's long tea-growing history. Along with vintage machinery and colonial-era artefacts, visitors can walk through a live tea-processing unit and follow fresh leaves through every stage of production. The experience ends with a hands-on tasting session, where experts teach guests how to identify flavours, aromas, and leaf grades — the same skills used by professional tea tasters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Set inside Kerala's lush Nallathanni Estate, the Kannan Devan Hills Plantations Tea Museum offers a window into the region's long tea-growing history. Along with vintage machinery and colonial-era artefacts, visitors can walk through a live tea-processing unit and follow fresh leaves through every stage of production. The experience ends with a hands-on tasting session, where experts teach guests how to identify flavours, aromas, and leaf grades — the same skills used by professional tea tasters. {{/usCountry}}

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Entry Fee: ₹50 to 150 / Timings: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Tues to Sunday.

Bean-to-bar chocolate experience in Ooty

Located on the Ooty–Mysore Road, the M&N Chocolate Museum offers an interactive look at how cocoa is transformed into chocolate. Visitors can touch raw cocoa pods, crack roasted cacao nibs, and watch live tempering demonstrations inside the aromatic bean-to-bar space.“It didn’t feel like a museum at all — it was more like stepping inside a working chocolate factory,” says Alok S, a travel vlogger. “You could handle the ingredients yourself, and actually see how much work goes into making chocolate. And honestly, ending the tour by dipping wafer sticks into flowing molten chocolate made the whole experience even more memorable.”

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Entry Fee: ₹20 to ₹25 per person (includes a complimentary chocolate-dipped wafer stick). Timings: 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

Seed-to-cup coffee journey in Chikmagalur

Located in the birthplace of Indian coffee, the Coffee Yatra Museum takes visitors beyond café culture and into the science of production. Run by the Coffee Board of India, the museum covers everything from cultivation to export quality checks. Guests can examine coffee plants, learn about soil varieties, and watch live bean-testing demonstrations in a working lab — a hands-on look at the precision behind every cup.

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Entry Fee: ₹20 to ₹30 per person. Timings: 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM.

Wayanad's interactive honey experience

Hidden in Kerala’s Vythiri, the BeeCraft Honey Museum transforms honey-making into a hands-on experience. Visitors can explore interactive bee habitat zones, watch live honey extraction, and learn how honey is purified in real time. The highlight is a guided tasting session featuring regional varieties, including tulsi and rare stingless bee honey. Guests can also handle traditional harvesting tools before browsing honeycomb treats and beeswax products at the in-house store. “The best part was tasting the honey and then learning where it came from,” says travel vlogger Antara Bagaria. “They explain the bees, the combs, and the harvesting process in a way that feels very real and farm-to-table.”

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Entry Fee: ₹30 / Timings: 9:30 AM to 8:30 PM

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aadrika Sominder ...Read More Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips. Read Less

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