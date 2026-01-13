Why ramphal is winter’s most interesting fruit right now

Persimmons — aka ramphal or tendu ka phaare — are making a quiet comeback. Once that hill-station fruit you admired but didn’t quite know how to use, they’re now popping up on wellness feeds, and chef-led experiments on social media. Persimmons — aka ramphal or tendu ka phaare — are making a quiet comeback

The term is trending online, with Google Trends showing a nearly tenfold surge in monthly interest last month, hitting a peak popularity score of 100.

Sweet, crisp, and seasonal, they feel perfectly timed for the new year’s eat-better mood. The revival goes beyond social media. In India, persimmon cultivation is expanding across the Himalayan belt, especially in Himachal Pradesh, while chefs are roasting, glazing, and turning the fruit into chutneys and spreads, treating it as more than just a salad add-on. And it helps that the fruit delivers on health too. “Persimmons offer a broad nutritional profile, with vitamins A, C, E, and K, key minerals, and powerful antioxidants,” says senior dietitian Alka Chaudhary, making them winter’s most quietly confident superfood.

Persimmon butter For Suvir Saran, persimmons don’t need reinvention, just a gentle nudge. He believes seasonal fruit should slip easily into everyday cooking instead of being treated like a novelty. His idea: whip ripe persimmons into a soft butter with honey, a pinch of salt and warming spices. “It works on toast, pancakes, corn muffins, and even melted over roasted vegetables or pork,” he says. “It’s a simple way to make the fruit feel pantry-friendly rather than precious.” Consider it an easy upgrade for both breakfast and dinner spreads.