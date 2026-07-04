Why Wimbledon serves strawberries and cream: History, tradition and price

Every summer, Wimbledon offers a spectacle unlike any other in sport. Immaculate grass courts, players dressed in crisp all-white, the silence before a serve and thousands of bowls of strawberries and cream being enjoyed by spectators have become inseparable. Hosted annually at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, the tournament is the oldest tennis Grand Slam and one of the most tradition-bound sporting events in the world. While elite tennis takes centre stage, strawberries and cream have become just as iconic as Centre Court, the grass surface and the tournament's strict all-white dress code. The dessert's story, however, predates Wimbledon itself and has everything to do with British summer traditions.

Fresh strawberries topped with rich double cream have been a Wimbledon tradition since the tournament's earliest days.

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How it all began

The tradition dates back to the late 19th century, when King George V popularised serving strawberries, a seasonal luxury, to spectators of the All England Croquet Club. The first Wimbledon in 1877 was scheduled in late June-early July, which perfectly coincided with strawberry season.

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{{^usCountry}} The pairing of strawberries and cream itself dates back even further: 17th century English banquet menus featured strawberries served with cream or soaked in rose water, white wine and sugar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The pairing of strawberries and cream itself dates back even further: 17th century English banquet menus featured strawberries served with cream or soaked in rose water, white wine and sugar. {{/usCountry}}

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A 150-year-old tradition

The invention of mechanical refrigeration in the late 19th century changed the way people ate, making fresh produce available well beyond its natural season. Yet, Wimbledon continues to celebrate strawberries as an essential part of the British summer experience, preserving a tradition that has remained largely unchanged for nearly 150 years.

How much is served and what it costs

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The scale of the tradition is staggering. Around 1.40 lakh portions of strawberries and cream are served during each Wimbledon fortnight, amounting to nearly 28,000kg of strawberries and 7,000 litres of cream, as reported by the BBC.

While Wimbledon offers meals for every budget, some options come at a premium. A small-plates restaurant overlooking the southern courts serves dishes from £8.50 (approx ₹1,000), while the exclusive Finals Weekend all-day dining experience costs £200 (approx ₹25,000). Against this backdrop, the All England Club has kept its signature dessert affordable. After remaining priced at £2.50 (approx ₹318) for 15 years, in 2026, a serving costs £2.85 (approx ₹362).

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How to make it at home

Ingredients

20 fresh strawberries (10 per serving),

100-120ml chilled liquid double cream,

1-2 tsp caster sugar (if strawberries are tart)

Method

Wash the strawberries gently, pat them completely dry, and remove the green tops.

Pour chilled liquid double cream over the berries.

Serve immediately while the strawberries are fresh and chilled.

Pro tip: Choose ripe, sweet strawberries that are bright red and fragrant. Chill both the strawberries and the cream before serving.