World Milk Day: This Keto-friendly sugar-free milkshake is the only summer drink you'll need

The simply joys a tall glass of milk — either as is or as a carrier for your perfected coffee recipe or matcha concoction — are unmatched. Honestly, the possibilities are endless. But this World Milk Day, we urge you to try out a recipe that lets the milk shine while adding a strong hand of a classic flavour combination to it, vanilla, chocolate and coffee. The best bit? This concoction in particular which will take you a quick 5 minutes at best, is Keto-approved. Now what else do you need to make it through these sweltering temperatures than a thick glass of deliciousness you can sip (or chug!) on, guilt-free. The perfect recipe to celebrate World Milk Day!(Photos: Love and Olive Oil, Daily Nutrition)

Keto-friendly summer milkshake

Ingredients: low carb sugar substitute or stevia - 2tbsps or 15 drops, crushed ice - 1.5 cups, low carb vanilla ice cream - 1 cup, almond milk - 1/2 cup, instant espresso powder or coffee or mocha - 1 heaping tsp, cocoa - 2tsps (optional), vanilla extract - 1/2tsp

Method: Simply mix all ingredients in your blender and pour into tall glass. Top with whipped cream if you're feeling extra binge-y!

Notes from the connoisseur: Nutritional values will depend on low carb ice cream used. Enjoy your milkshake immediately. It will melt and the texture will change, so drink it up as soon as you make it. To slow down how fast your milk shake will melt, store your glass in the freezer. If you want to make your shake thicker, use more ice cream and ice. To make your shake thinner, add more almond milk.

(recipe from Low Carb Yum)

The calories listed for this recipe stand at 345. If you happen to be on a diet or are watching your weight, it's always best to go in for low or zero calorie options for the ice cream. On the flip side, the base recipe offers enough space to play around with extra flavours and toppings if you're feeling particularly indulgent.

One thing's for sure, this milkshake is sure to bring EVERYONE to the yard!