This homemade Nutella recipe cuts down on the oil and sugar - not the indulgence

Now while there's nothing wrong with a dollop or spoonful here and there, if you're someone who finds themselves reaching for that jar a little too often, opting for an additive-free, lighter-on-the-gut version can't possibly be of harm.

While utterly delicious and the perfectly neutral chocolate shoo-in for your toasts, waffles, pancakes, or even as-is, it's highly indulgent composition is no secret. An average jar of Nutella is made up of 13-percent hazelnuts, 7.4-percent fat-skimmed cocoa powder, 8.7-percent skimmed milk powder, with varying amounts of whey powder, lecithin (emulsifier), and vanillin. It's primary build up - which again is exactly what makes it such a unanimous hit - is sugar and modified palm oil.

Nutella just makes everything better - and there are very few who will actually dispute that (save for the health nuts).

Ingredients: Hazelnuts - 2 cups, pure vanilla extract - 1/4tsp, cocoa powder - 1/4 cup, sweetener of choice - 1/3 cup, salt - 1/4tsp, milk of choice - 1/2 cup (or 2tbsps oil) both optional

This World Nutella Day we bring you a mock recipe of the iconic spread, which carried less than half the sugar and oil of the original, without any compromise on the creamy decadence or flavour. Follow the instructions below.

Method: #1 Preheat the oven to 204C and bake the hazelnuts for 6 to 8 minutes or until they just about begin to brown. The toastier you get them the smokier and nuttier the flavour of your homemade Nutella is going to be.

#2 Rub the hazelnuts together in a paper towel to get the skins off. Some amount of skin left on the nuts shouldn't be a bother.

#3 In a food processor or a blender, blend the hazelnuts until they've turned to butter (this could take up to 20 minutes in a food processor).

#4 Then add all the other ingredients (including the milk or oil if using) and blend again till you achieve your desired consistency.

(recipe from Chocolate Covered Katie)

Do you like your Nutella off a spoon, or smeared?