Would you like a sip of my ‘corn coffee’?

Jan 23, 2024 07:11 PM IST

The video’s comment section is full of people talking about similar global beverages and highlighting Wisconsin's corn-centric culture.

When video creator Ethan Rode introduced ‘corn coffee’ in an Instagram reel—which has gained over 3 million views—the internet threw an obvious fit. This beverage, named “sweet corn latte,” inspired by Wisconsin's abundant corn fields is crafted as a part of his ongoing series where he makes coffee out of things that he should. Rode's recipe involves creating a sweet corn syrup from corn, sugar, and water, which is then used in a cold foam. The foam is layered with ice, milk, and espresso, creating a unique, never-heard-before coffee drink. The video’s comment section is full of people talking about similar global beverages and highlighting Wisconsin's corn-centric culture.

One user commented, "Seems a bit corny to me," while another highlighted the existence of similar global beverages saying, “Ohh I thought you were gonna dry and roast the corn and brew coffee with roasted corn. Like how it’s done in the Philippines.”

