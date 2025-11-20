You can take your AI companion on a date. Yes, over actual coffee

If the movie Her made you dream of dating an AI, New York City is turning that fantasy into reality. This December, EVA AI is launching an AI dating cafe, where singles can take their digital companions on real-life “dates.” Eva AI Cafe

The pop-up is designed for intimate AI rendezvous, with candlelit single-seat tables, sleek phone stands, and a minimalist, romantic vibe. Guests can sip coffee or nibble on light bites while enjoying one-on-one time with their digital partner.

EVA AI is tapping into a growing trend: one in three men and one in four women under 30 have chatted with an AI partner. Now, the brand is bringing that digital companionship into a physical space.

Here’s how it will work: Create your companion through the EVA AI app.

Request a reservation and join the cafe waitlist.

Show up solo, chat via the app, or share updates about your day with your AI date.

Reservations will open soon, and the exact location will be revealed closer to the launch.

Pop-ups merging AI and cafes aren’t totally new. Tokyo has DAWN and Henn na Cafe, where robots serve drinks and chat with customers. In Seoul, Perplexity AI offers a space to interact with AI services while enjoying coffee, proving that the line between digital and real-world connections is getting delightfully blurry.