Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bhagyashree shares her immunity boosting drink for the party season: Here's how to make it

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 01, 2025 06:25 PM IST

This drink combines natural ingredients to boost immunity, and reduce inflammation during party season.

With the party season in full swing, Actor and Nutritionist Bhagyashree is offering her followers a natural immunity booster to stay energised and healthy. Taking to Instagram, she shared her go-to morning wellness shot, ideal for keeping your body prepared for festive indulgences.

With the party season in full swing, Actor Bhagyashree is offering her followers a natural immunity booster to stay energised and healthy.
With the party season in full swing, Actor Bhagyashree is offering her followers a natural immunity booster to stay energised and healthy.

“Before you start your party shots, incorporate this into your routine. It will keep you energised, internally strong, and your skin glowing,” Bhagyashree posted, sharing the simple recipe: haldi (turmeric), adrak (ginger), nimbu (lemon), and a pinch of kaali mirch (black pepper).

What’s in the mix?

This wellness shot combines natural ingredients known for their health benefits. Turmeric is a powerful anti-inflammatory, ginger aids digestion, lemon provides a boost of vitamin C, and black pepper enhances nutrient absorption. Together, they form a potent drink to kickstart your day.

This natural concoction supports digestion, boosts immunity, and promotes radiant skin—perfect for the festive season. While it doesn’t directly counter alcohol’s effects, it preps your body for the indulgences ahead by enhancing overall wellness.

How to make it?

To make this drink, mix the ingredients with warm water and have it as a quick morning shot. You can also prepare a concentrate to dilute as needed or enjoy it as a warm tea throughout the day. It’s an easy addition to any routine, whether you’re gearing up for a party or recovering from one.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On