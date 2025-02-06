Creativity is important for cocktail enthusiasts, who love speciality drinks

Cocktails are getting an upgrade in the F&B industry as bartenders are pushing the envelope and trying new things. As the world turns towards India and Asia for new ideas, Mumbaikars, you can try out some new cocktails that are made with a blend of classic cocktail techniques and precise elegance of Japanese craftsmanship. On February 8, two mixologists from Jigger & Pony from Singapore, named #3 among Asia’s 50 Best Bars (in Singapore) and #5 of The World’s 50 Best Bars, will be coming to The Eau Bar in The Oberoi, Nariman Point and serving up some fun cocktails. The cocktail Ugly Tomatoes is crafted from Japanese gin that complements savoury notes of ‘ugly’ heritage tomatoes.(photo: htbs)

Cocktail enthusiasts can enjoy a themed menu that includes four speciality drinks. They include The Godfather, a simple creation with just two ingredients - Scotch whisky and amaretto. The Jigger & Pony reinvention is crafted with Hibiki and house-made progressive amaretto - a blend of akai umeshu and a complex plum kernel spirit, for sweet and salty alchemy on days when you feel like a boss. On the other hand, the Ugly Tomatoes is crafted from Japanese gin that complements savoury notes of ‘ugly’ heritage tomatoes.

The Super Lemon Highball is hailed as every bartender’s preferred drink and their take on this classic cocktail has a lovely final touch of a lemon jelly crafted from concentrated lemon. For the Lycheetini, a reinvention of the classic martini, it is made with natural lychee flavours, lychee vermouth and gin (or Japanese Vodka).

Saverio Casella, Principal Bartender at Jigger & Pony, Singapore, tells us, “Mixology is our heartbeat and the bar our second home. We are looking forward to craft showstopping evening for Mumbai guests.” James Iain, Senior Bartender at Jigger & Pony added: “I love the creative freedom of crafting cocktails. But more than that, it’s the chance I get to meet people from all walks of life that I truly enjoy.”

Catch it LIVE!

What: Bar Takeover

Where: The Eau Bar at The Oberoi, Nariman Point

When: Saturday, February 8

Timing: 6 pm to 10pm