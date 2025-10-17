Rose not rooh afza! Your Diwali party NEEDS this floral cardamom cocktail

Diwali evening is almost upon us! Rose cardamom cocktail for a floral and spicy Diwali evening (Photo: Cooking Curries)

But as it goes with any big festival, the run up to D-day is always, always full of a few things — traffic, food and merriment. Now if you and your clan are the kind that don't mind chasing the festive high down to the bottom of the glass, we have just the sweet little elite kick for you to stir up. The sweet from the cardamom and the refreshingly natural floral tang from the rose marries well with the gin — the cardamom bitters and lemonade add that zesty kick you need from a cocktail worth its pour and the rose cordial doubles down on the floral flavour profile. This one's going to be an instant hit. Follow the recipe below.

Rose cardamom cocktail Ingredients: Gin - 2oz, cardamom rose simple syrup - 2tsps, cardamom bitters - a few dashes, rose cordial syrup - 1 bar spoonful, rose lemonade - 2oz

Method: Fill a cocktail shaker or pitcher with crushed ice. Pour in the gin and simple syrup. Add a few dashes of bitters. Using a bar spoon, add the rose syrup and stir the mixture thoroughly. Strain the cocktail into a glass filled with crushed ice, either using a strainer or the shaker's built-in strainer lid. Garnish with dried rose petals.

For the cardamom rose simple syrup, start by combining equal parts granulated sugar and water, then gently brought to a low boil. Add edible rose petals or dried rose (make sure they're food-grade, not potpourri), along with ground cardamom and saffron to the mixture. Let it simmer for a few minutes to allow the flavors to meld. Afterward, strain the syrup and let it cool to room temperature. Store it in a glass bottle in the fridge, where it will keep well for 3 to 4 weeks.

(recipe from Cooking Curries)

Ready to add some floral spice to your card party evenings?