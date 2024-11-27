From Bella Hadid to Tom Holland: How celebrities are leading the non-alcoholic beverage trend

The non-alcoholic beverage industry is booming, with global celebrities driving its growth and reshaping consumer habits. As Gen Z embraces mindful drinking and wellness-focused lifestyles, non-alcoholic drinks have evolved into a sophisticated and Instagram-worthy choice. Plenty of celebrities are contributing to the non alcoholic wave. (Photo: Instagram)

From Bella Hadid’s Kin Euphorics to Lewis Hamilton’s sparkling wines, these star-backed brands are setting trends and redefining the social drinking experience.

According to a 2024 IWSR Drinks Market Analysis report, the no- and low-alcohol beverage market is projected to grow by 27% over the next three years, with over 35% of Gen Z consumers prioritising health-conscious drinks. Social media platforms like TikTok have amplified the movement, with hashtags like #MindfulDrinking and #SoberCurious reaching millions. Here's how A-list celebrities are contributing to this wave:

Bella Hadid

The supermodel co-founded Kin Euphorics, a wellness beverage line blending adaptogens, nootropics, and botanicals to enhance mood and mental clarity. Bella often credits her brand as a solution to her own anxiety and burnout, resonating deeply with Gen Z's focus on mental health.

Tom Holland

The Spider-Man star joined the trend by investing in a premium alcohol-free beer company called BERO. Holland has been candid about his choice to step back from drinking, aligning with younger audiences who value authenticity and mindful living.

Tom Holland with non alcoholic beer brand Bero. (Source: Instagram)

Lewis Hamilton with Almave (Source: instagram)

Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton launched a line of non-alcoholic sparkling wines called Almave in partnership with a sustainable beverage brand. His eco-conscious approach and emphasis on luxury appeal to Gen Z’s dual priorities of environmental responsibility and aspirational living.

Blake Lively

The actress and entrepreneur introduced Betty Buzz, a line of sparkling mixers that can be enjoyed on their own. Her brand champions versatility, encouraging users to opt for alcohol-free options while celebrating every moment.