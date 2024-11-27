From Bella Hadid to Tom Holland: How celebrities are leading the non-alcoholic beverage trend
Global celebrities like Bella Hadid and Lewis Hamilton are driving the rise of non-alcoholic drinks, a trend embraced by Gen Z
The non-alcoholic beverage industry is booming, with global celebrities driving its growth and reshaping consumer habits. As Gen Z embraces mindful drinking and wellness-focused lifestyles, non-alcoholic drinks have evolved into a sophisticated and Instagram-worthy choice.
From Bella Hadid’s Kin Euphorics to Lewis Hamilton’s sparkling wines, these star-backed brands are setting trends and redefining the social drinking experience.
According to a 2024 IWSR Drinks Market Analysis report, the no- and low-alcohol beverage market is projected to grow by 27% over the next three years, with over 35% of Gen Z consumers prioritising health-conscious drinks. Social media platforms like TikTok have amplified the movement, with hashtags like #MindfulDrinking and #SoberCurious reaching millions. Here's how A-list celebrities are contributing to this wave:
Bella Hadid
The supermodel co-founded Kin Euphorics, a wellness beverage line blending adaptogens, nootropics, and botanicals to enhance mood and mental clarity. Bella often credits her brand as a solution to her own anxiety and burnout, resonating deeply with Gen Z's focus on mental health.
Tom Holland
The Spider-Man star joined the trend by investing in a premium alcohol-free beer company called BERO. Holland has been candid about his choice to step back from drinking, aligning with younger audiences who value authenticity and mindful living.
Lewis Hamilton
Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton launched a line of non-alcoholic sparkling wines called Almave in partnership with a sustainable beverage brand. His eco-conscious approach and emphasis on luxury appeal to Gen Z’s dual priorities of environmental responsibility and aspirational living.
Blake Lively
The actress and entrepreneur introduced Betty Buzz, a line of sparkling mixers that can be enjoyed on their own. Her brand champions versatility, encouraging users to opt for alcohol-free options while celebrating every moment.