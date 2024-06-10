Homegrown gin, with its freewheeling regional undertones, comes of age

Almost a decade into the 21st-century gin boom in India, we’re circling back into the very root of the spirit, innovating beyond the Juniper, and even making the clear spirit dance with colours. Sipping gin is in. Gin-focused bars are the new weekend hangout. And we might even soon start the beginning of what we know as gin tourism. We caught up with some industry experts, distillers, and businesses to understand the many trends that have started settling into the Indian zeitgeist. HT Image

SIPPING GIN

More people will be sipping on their gin, slowly: Sipping gin, by definition, is a gin that offers a smooth and flavourful experience when enjoyed neat or over ice. “What differentiates sipping is no addition of tonic and anything distilled very slowly and carefully and the texture besides the notes and how it coats your mouth,” says Ansh Khanna, co-founder, of Himmaleh Spirits. With distillers getting into more refined techniques, Khanna predicts it’ll soon become one of the more flourishing trends in the industry.

INSTA-FRIENDLY GINS

Gin, a primarily transparent spirit will lend itself to mixology experiments where its vibrancy would bring both flavours and a visual allure to the cocktails. Just before Holi this year, the launch of Nisaki, a gin distilled at Goa’s Adinco Distilleries that can change colours when mixing. Crafted from the butterfly pea flower which is wild and abundant in India, the virality and social media fame for the gin followed, owing primarily to the visuals.

PROVINCIALITY WILL BE A BIG DEAL

“A big trend in 2024 will be provinciality—the incorporation of regional botanicals and flavours that highlight the unique characteristics and traditions of different areas within India,” says Khanna. “For Kumaon and I, India's first provincial gin, we became the first to capture the essence of the Kumaon region and distil Himalayan botanicals like Timur and Black Turmeric,” he added. Recently, Cherrapunji gin, which won top prize in the category of Master 2023, beating out over 110 brands from 55 different countries, captures the essence of the rainiest place on earth using hyperlocal ingredients like Khasi mandarin peel, wild peppers, and Assam tea.

BOTANICALS BEYOND JUNIPER

Juniper’s role in gin is what a grape’s role in wine is like, it’s irreplaceable. For instance, Greater Than Gin uses coriander seeds, fennel, and chamomile to craft its refreshing profile. Meanwhile, Hapusa Gin highlights Himalayan juniper, turmeric, and gondhoraj lime, offering a bold and aromatic experience. Stranger & Sons Gin infuses a blend of Indian spices like black pepper, nutmeg, and mace, creating a rich and complex taste.

GIN TOURISM

The ability of a distiller to provide an intelligent and insightful look into the making of gin can benefit both the brand and local tourism. In India, while distillers of spirits beyond gin have been honing this craft for years, it is expected to soon become one of the more niche but equally burgeoning scenes. “The experience centre is at Tamras in Goa and Terai in Rajasthan have facilities that lend themselves to what we call ‘Gin tourism’,” says Vikram Achanta who is the Co-Founder of 30 Best Bars India.

Inputs by Vikram Achanta, Co-Founder of 30 Best Bars India and Ansh Khanna and Samarth Prasad, Co-Founders, Himmaleh Spirits