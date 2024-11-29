Influencer’s viral rum and coke combo with ice cream has fans screaming

Old Monk fans are in a frenzy after a viral video featuring influencer Shipra Hattangadi introduced a surprising twist to the classic rum and Coke combo by adding vanilla ice cream. Influencer Shipra Hattangadi introduced a surprising twist to the classic rum and Coke combo by adding vanilla ice cream.

Known for her creative spins on traditional alcoholic beverages, Shipra previously went viral for her Diwali special series of cocktails inspired by popular desi sweets like Soan Papdi and Gulab Jamun. This time, she’s shaken things up even further with a refreshing new take on the beloved Old Monk drink.

In the video, Shipra demonstrates how to elevate the standard rum and Coke cocktail by first pouring 60 ml of Old Monk rum into a glass and adding a can of Coca-Cola.

The game-changing moment comes when she adds a scoop of vanilla ice cream to the mix, stirring it all together to create a frothy, creamy concoction. The combination of smooth rum, fizzy cola, and creamy ice cream seems to have captured the attention of many cocktail lovers.

The video quickly went viral, with hundreds of likes on Instagram and a flood of enthusiastic comments. Fans of Old Monk and rum enthusiasts expressed their delight at the new recipe. "I wanna have it right now," wrote one user, while another added, "Monk with Coke is a classic, but with ice cream… I’ll definitely try it!"

However, not all reactions were positive. A few commenters were less impressed, with one saying, "I puked seeing this cocktail."

Despite the mixed reactions, Shipra's inventive recipe has sparked a wave of excitement among those who enjoy experimenting with drinks and is sure to inspire many to try the rum and ice cream twist for themselves.