International Beer Day | Youngsters driving the fizzy drink trend

With ever-growing exclusive beer shops dotting the state capital, new pubs opening and micro-breweries doing well, the trend of the fizzy drink is on the rise. The fizzy drink is the order of the day on the International Beer Day(Instagram)

As an increasing number of professionals from bigger cities now work in Lucknow, there is a demand for trendy beer brands and that’s the reason new joints are opening to cater the crowd, shares Jugal Sachdeva who runs Club Momentz and Neoo Nightclub.

On International Beer Day (August 2), we look at the trend in Lucknow.

Youngistan ki pasand

Himanshu Dhanuk who runs the city’s first Black Brewhouse that serves fresh beer says, “Lucknowites are waking up to freshly brewed beer and leaders in the pack are the youngsters. Seniors are more into hard drink, but we witness that they too drop by to enjoy the fresh beer and buy it for their partying scenarios.”

He feels that currently, mango flavour is among the best-sellers. What also works well is watermelon, pan-masala, pineapple, Belgian Wit and Irish Red ale besides all-time favourite wheat beer.”

Amar Mehra, a telecom professional and a self-proclaimed ‘beertarian’ adds, “My favourite is a wheat beer and that’s the only beverage that I love...kal toh party hogi.”

Fizzy favourite

To promote the fizzy beverage and pair it with snacks, offers have been put in place for beer lovers. “To make the patrons feel special on the day, we have three different options buy-one-get-one, draught beer tower and five-beer buckets paired with vegetarian and non-vegetarian starters. To make it even more special we are introducing a billiards table to enjoy the day,” says Jitendra Singh and F&B manager at Fairfield by Marriott.

Pairing it right

Chef Dhurv says at his Mashup Cafe & Bar, it's more about hard drinks but on occasions like beer day surely the demand for beer buckets combo picks up. “We also have a keg beer piped service system, but international brands of bottles and pitchers work better. Surprisingly, beer-infused food items like fish-and-chips, chicken fry and tossed salads are being loved by beer lovers due to the unique flavours it adds to the delicacy.”

Dhanuk adds that at his brewery, it's the pizza that is paired best with a fresh beer. “It’s light and filling and goes well with the drink,” he concludes.