Magic of Moringa: Ring in 2025 with a Moringa Martini; try this easy, healthy and delicious recipe on New Year’s eve

The moringa tree is rightly called the magical tree, because of all the benefits it offers. Did you know that every part of the tree is edible? But today, let’s talk about the superfood made by the tree leaves that has taken the internet by storm this year— moringa powder. If you’re not living under a rock, you already know it’s all the rage in the beauty and wellness world. From a moringa face pack to moringa health shots, the magical ingredient has found its way into the routines of several individuals. Well, today we are going to give you a moringa recipe to end 2024 with and enter 2025 with— a Moringa Martini! Moringa Martini to end 2024 on a high note

Moringa powder

Give your New Year’s Eve a healthy kick with the magic of moringa. According to an easy recipe shared by Manon of Archie, all you need for this exciting cocktail is a handful of fresh mint leaves, juice from half a lemon, 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar and the magic ingredient, 1 tablespoon moringa powder. Now let’s begin with the easiest preparation method you could ask for, which is a New Year gift from us to you, considering all the health benefits this magic potion will provide you.

In a cup, take the moringa powder along with your fresh mint leaves. Over this mixture, pour boiling hot water. Soon after this broth cools down, add the lemon juice and the apple cider vinegar. Top it off with a lemon wedge and you’re good to go. If this easy to make recipe fails to entice you, which is impossible, here are some of the benefits that moringa has to offer: it provides better digestion, lowers blood pressure, nourishes hair and skin and it fights inflammation.

So go and enjoy a Moringa Martini this New Year’s Eve, bidding adieu to 2024 on a high note. And don’t worry about a hangover. We’ll be back with an easy recipe to cure you!