Palmetto for Manhattan, Saturn for Mai Tai: Switch up your signature cocktails with these same-same but different drinks
Signature cocktails are often non-negotiable. This is for you for those evenings when you feel like having the same thing, but not really!
There's nothing like kicking your feet up — literally or in essence — and taking that first blissful sip of YOUR signature cocktail. Now we get that it's your signature cocktail for a reason, but some of these evenings you just feel like switching things up, even if ever so slightly. That being said, anybody who enjoys their alcohol, knows what a downer a cocktail that just doesn't sit right on your mouth can be. So, for some of these key classics, we have for you, alternate sipping choices, which will definitely be different, albeit with the same feel. So let's get those liquors shaking!
Your drink: Manhattan
Switch it up with: Palmetto
Ingredients: Caribbean rum - 45ml, vermouth - 45ml, orange bitters - 2 dash
Method: Prepare the orange zest twist and pre-chill a glass. Stir all ingredients with ice and strain into the glass. Garnish with the orange bitters.
(recipe from Difford's Guide)
Your drink: Negroni
Switch it up with: Junglebird
Ingredients: Rum - 1.5 ounces, campari - 3/4 ounce, pineapple juice - 1/5 ounces, freshly squeezed lime juice - 1/2 ounce, demerara syrup - 1/2 ounce, pineapple wedge for garnish
Method: Shake all ingredients sans the garnish with ice and pour into a glass, pre-stocked with more ice. Garnish with pineapple wedge.
(recipe from Liquor)
Your drink: Martini
Switch it up with: Also a Junglebird, but with a twist
Ingredients: Rum - 37.5ml, martini vermouth - 12.5ml, pineapple juice - 37.5ml, lime juice - 18.75ml, simple syrup - 18.75ml
Method: Shake all ingredients with ice and pour over crushed ice before serving.
(recipe from Bacardi)
Your drink: Mai Tai
Switch it up with: Saturn
Ingredients: Gin- 1.5 ounce, lemon juice - 1/2 ounce, passion fruit syrup - 1/4 ounce, orgeat - 1/2 ounce, falernum - 1/2 ounce
Method: Shake all ingredients with ice and pour over crushed ice before serving.
(recipe from Thirty One Whiskey)
Which of these switches are you most excited to sip on?