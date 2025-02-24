Palmetto for Manhattan, Saturn for Mai Tai: Switch up your signature cocktails with these same-same but different drinks

There's nothing like kicking your feet up — literally or in essence — and taking that first blissful sip of YOUR signature cocktail. Now we get that it's your signature cocktail for a reason, but some of these evenings you just feel like switching things up, even if ever so slightly. That being said, anybody who enjoys their alcohol, knows what a downer a cocktail that just doesn't sit right on your mouth can be. So, for some of these key classics, we have for you, alternate sipping choices, which will definitely be different, albeit with the same feel. So let's get those liquors shaking! Signature cocktail switch that feel the same but very different!

Your drink: Manhattan

Switch it up with: Palmetto

Ingredients: Caribbean rum - 45ml, vermouth - 45ml, orange bitters - 2 dash

Method: Prepare the orange zest twist and pre-chill a glass. Stir all ingredients with ice and strain into the glass. Garnish with the orange bitters.

(recipe from Difford's Guide)

Your drink: Negroni

Switch it up with: Junglebird

Ingredients: Rum - 1.5 ounces, campari - 3/4 ounce, pineapple juice - 1/5 ounces, freshly squeezed lime juice - 1/2 ounce, demerara syrup - 1/2 ounce, pineapple wedge for garnish

Method: Shake all ingredients sans the garnish with ice and pour into a glass, pre-stocked with more ice. Garnish with pineapple wedge.

(recipe from Liquor)

Your drink: Martini

Switch it up with: Also a Junglebird, but with a twist

Ingredients: Rum - 37.5ml, martini vermouth - 12.5ml, pineapple juice - 37.5ml, lime juice - 18.75ml, simple syrup - 18.75ml

Method: Shake all ingredients with ice and pour over crushed ice before serving.

(recipe from Bacardi)

Your drink: Mai Tai

Switch it up with: Saturn

Ingredients: Gin- 1.5 ounce, lemon juice - 1/2 ounce, passion fruit syrup - 1/4 ounce, orgeat - 1/2 ounce, falernum - 1/2 ounce

Method: Shake all ingredients with ice and pour over crushed ice before serving.

(recipe from Thirty One Whiskey)

Which of these switches are you most excited to sip on?