Shake up these aam-licious cocktails and enjoy this mango season to the hilt
Feeling the heat bear down onyou and looking to add mangoes to your drinks? Give these recipes a try!
As sweet, juicy mangoes ripen, it's time to elevate your cocktail game with vibrant fruity creations. From tropical margaritas to refreshing spritzers, mangoes offer a delightful twist to classic summer libations. Indulge in the essence of summer with these irresistible mango-infused drinks that capture the spirit of the season in every sip. Get ready to shake, stir, and sip your way through summer with these tantalizing mango cocktails!
Ratnagiri Aamras Liit
Inputs by Cedrik Rodrigues, Beverage Manager at Hitchki Resto Bar
Ingredients
Gin: 15 mL
Vodka: 15 mL
Rum: 15 mL
Tequila: 15 mL
Dark Rum: 15 mL
Ratnagiri Mango Pulp: 60 mL
Lime Juice: 10 mL
Coconut Syrup: 10 mL
Sugar Syrup: 10 mL
Soda: 90 mL
Ice: 100 grams
Method:
Shake all ingredients apart from Soda and Old Monk Rum.
Strain in a transparent Tikki glass with ice.
Add the rum and top with soda.
MANGO SLUSH
Inputs by Puneet Kaushal, Assistant Restaurant Manager at The Deltin, Daman
Ingredients
Raw Mango/Mango Crush 60ML
Lime Juice 15ML
Sugar Syrup 15ML
Method
Blending all the ingredients together.
Pour it in a Margarita Glass and top with with a slice of raw mango
U’Luvka Mayhem
Inputs by Sweta Mohanty, Mixologist at Aspri Spirits
Ingredients:
60ml U’Luvka Vodka
2-3 Raw Mangoes
5ml Lime juice
90ml Mango Juice
2 litres Water
Sugar
Red Chilli Powder
Black Salt
Glass: Martini / Coupe Glass
Method:
Clean, wash and boil mangoes in 2 litres of water. Let them cool, then peel the mangoes and strain the pulp and add sugar according to your choice.
Leave the mixture of Mango pulp and sugar for an hour to allow the flavours to infuse and strain again.
Rim the glass with Chilli Powder and Black Salt
Add 60ml U’Luvka vodka, 90ml Mango Juice, 15ml of Raw Mango Cordial and 5ml Lime juice in a cocktail shaker and shake it.
Strain and pour into a martini / coupe glass.
Garnish with raw Mango Slice with Chilli Powder Rim
Spicy Rika Mango Margarita
Inputs by Rekha Arora, mixologist, K3
Ingredients:
2 oz. Patrón Silver Tequila
1 oz. Mango Purée
1 oz. Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice
½ Thai Chili, sliced (adjust for desired spice level)
¾ oz. Simple Syrup
Instructions:
Combine ingredients: In a shaker filled with ice, add the tequila, mango purée, lime juice, Thai chili slices, and simple syrup. Shake well for about 15 seconds.
Strain and serve: Strain the mixture into a margarita glass with a Tajín rim (optional) for an extra smoky kick.