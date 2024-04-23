Shake up these aam-licious cocktails and enjoy this mango season to the hilt

As sweet, juicy mangoes ripen, it's time to elevate your cocktail game with vibrant fruity creations. From tropical margaritas to refreshing spritzers, mangoes offer a delightful twist to classic summer libations. Indulge in the essence of summer with these irresistible mango-infused drinks that capture the spirit of the season in every sip. Get ready to shake, stir, and sip your way through summer with these tantalizing mango cocktails! It's mango season, baby! (Unsplash)

Ratnagiri Aamras Liit

Inputs by Cedrik Rodrigues, Beverage Manager at Hitchki Resto Bar

Ingredients

Gin: 15 mL

Vodka: 15 mL

Rum: 15 mL

Tequila: 15 mL

Dark Rum: 15 mL

Ratnagiri Mango Pulp: 60 mL

Lime Juice: 10 mL

Coconut Syrup: 10 mL

Sugar Syrup: 10 mL

Soda: 90 mL

Ice: 100 grams

Method:

Shake all ingredients apart from Soda and Old Monk Rum.

Strain in a transparent Tikki glass with ice.

Add the rum and top with soda.

MANGO SLUSH

Inputs by Puneet Kaushal, Assistant Restaurant Manager at The Deltin, Daman

Ingredients

Raw Mango/Mango Crush 60ML

Lime Juice 15ML

Sugar Syrup 15ML

Method

Blending all the ingredients together.

Pour it in a Margarita Glass and top with with a slice of raw mango

U’Luvka Mayhem

Inputs by Sweta Mohanty, Mixologist at Aspri Spirits

Ingredients:

60ml U’Luvka Vodka

2-3 Raw Mangoes

5ml Lime juice

90ml Mango Juice

2 litres Water

Sugar

Red Chilli Powder

Black Salt

Glass: Martini / Coupe Glass

Method:

Clean, wash and boil mangoes in 2 litres of water. Let them cool, then peel the mangoes and strain the pulp and add sugar according to your choice.

Leave the mixture of Mango pulp and sugar for an hour to allow the flavours to infuse and strain again.

Rim the glass with Chilli Powder and Black Salt

Add 60ml U’Luvka vodka, 90ml Mango Juice, 15ml of Raw Mango Cordial and 5ml Lime juice in a cocktail shaker and shake it.

Strain and pour into a martini / coupe glass.

Garnish with raw Mango Slice with Chilli Powder Rim

Spicy Rika Mango Margarita

Inputs by Rekha Arora, mixologist, K3

Ingredients:

2 oz. Patrón Silver Tequila

1 oz. Mango Purée

1 oz. Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice

½ Thai Chili, sliced (adjust for desired spice level)

¾ oz. Simple Syrup

Instructions:

Combine ingredients: In a shaker filled with ice, add the tequila, mango purée, lime juice, Thai chili slices, and simple syrup. Shake well for about 15 seconds.

Strain and serve: Strain the mixture into a margarita glass with a Tajín rim (optional) for an extra smoky kick.