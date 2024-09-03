Sip and savour: Your ultimate guide to Korean alcohol

Korean alcoholic beverages offer a vibrant and diverse drinking experience. From the traditional rice wine makgeolli, known for its slightly sweet and tangy flavor, to the popular soju, a versatile and smooth spirit, there's something for every palate. Soju is the most popular beverage in Korea

Each drink reflects Korea’s unique brewing traditions and offers a distinct taste of Korean culture.

Gukhwaju contains dry, crushed chrysanthemum flowers

Gukhwaju: It is a traditional rice wine which is also known as the flower wine. Gukhwaju contains dry, crushed chrysanthemum flowers that gives it a herbal taste and light colour.

It is a traditional glutinous rice wine that involves the use of water, glutinous rice

Dongdongju: The word is derived from a mix of two words. Dong, which means 'floating', and ju, which means 'alcohol'. It is a traditional glutinous rice wine that involves the use of water, glutinous rice, and a starter, the end product of which is usually opaque, quite milky and tastes sweet as well as sour. It is is traditionally in a bowl.

Moju is a thick Korean rice liquor

Moju: It is a thick Korean rice liquor that is concentrated and infused with a variety of ingredients such as; cinnamon, ginger, jujube, ginseng, and liquorice root.

Soju has a similar taste to vodka

Soju: It is the most popular beverage in Korea. A clear and neutral liquor distilled from from various grains such as wheat, glutinous rice, barley, and sweet potatoes. It has a similar taste to vodka.

The end product is a clear, sparkly and slightly sweetened rice wine

Makgeolli: The drinks combines rice, yeast, and water with a starter culture called nuruk. The end product is a clear, sparkly and slightly sweetened rice wine . Since the beverage is not distilled, it has low alcohol by volume (ABV), similar to that of strong beer (around 8%).

Baekseju is a fermented beverage beverage made from glutinous rice with herbal ingredients such as ginseng, ginger and licorice

Baekseju: A fermented beverage beverage made from glutinous rice with herbal ingredients such as ginseng, ginger and licorice. The composition varies by producer, but it generally comprises up to 12 distinct spices and herbs, prominently including ginseng, licorice, ginger, and cinnamon.

Bokbunja-ju is a cherished Korean liqueur is crafted from wild black raspberries native to Korea, Japan, and China

Bokbunja-ju: This cherished Korean liqueur is crafted from wild black raspberries native to Korea, Japan, and China. The berries are combined with sugar and infused in a neutral spirit, resulting in a delectable drink that has been treasured through the ages.