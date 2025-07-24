This tipsy tequila fruit salad is the fruity punch your booze hour needs!

Has the diabolical weather got you in a bind, craving a late sleep-in? This boozy fruit salad is calling on you to declare an early weekend!

If your body seems to be daydreaming away towards an early weekend but you're holding yourself back from the liquid merrymaking that comes with it, we have a nifty little hack for you to get high on — pun intended. It's boozy, it's fruity, it's a salad (so extra points for feeling 'healthy') and to add to it, it's officially Tequila day today!

Tipsy tequila fruit salad

Ingredients: Watermelon chunks - 3 cups, pineapple chunks - 3 cups, sliced strawberries - 2 cups, tequila - 1/4 cup, honey - 1/4 cup, zested and juiced limes - 3

Method: Combine watermelon, pineapple, and strawberries in a serving bowl. Whisk tequila, agave nectar, lime zest, and lime juice together in a small bowl until well combined; pour over fruit and toss to coat.

(recipe from All Recipes)

The flavour profiles on this salad can be varied with a hit of salt or even some chopped up herbs. Basil, mint and even a hint of dill (if you're using salt) work great. Feeling bougie? toss you fruit pieces on the grill for a nice little smoky char before tossing it up with the tequila, lime, honey and herbs for a nice subtle smoky affair.

And if you're looking for a pro-tip that does away with weekday obligations of sobriety, down a shot of your favourite tequila with some salt and lime before digging into your bowl of boozy goodness! There's literally no way you can get your happy high wrong.

Ready for your mid-week fruity high?