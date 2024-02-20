This homegrown Indian single-malt has been named the Best ‘New World’ Whiskey

After bagging the title of the world’s best whisky brand by Whiskies of the World in October last year, Indri–Trini has recently won the Best ‘New World’ Whiskey award by VinePair, adding to its international acclaim. A digital media company centred around drink culture, VinePair selected one bottle after analysing hundreds of consumer-oriented tastings from every category of whisky alongside flavour, balance, depth, and complexity. The name “Trini” pays homage to the trio of three coveted casks that the whisky is matured in—ex-Bourbon, ex-French wine, and PX Sherry.

In the annual list for 2023, Piccadily Distilleries’s Indri clinched the prestigious title. The winners in other categories include Wilderness Trail Small Batch High Rye Bourbon as the Best Bourbon; Jack Daniel’s Bonded Rye as the Best Rye; Glenglassaugh Sandend Highland Single Malt Whisky as the Best Single Malt Scotch; Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey as the Best Irish Whiskey; Mars ‘The Lucky Cat May & Luna’ as the Best Japanese; and Alberta Premium Cask Strength Rye as The Best Canadian Whisky, amongst others.

Speaking on the achievement, Siddhartha Sharma, Founder, Piccadily Distilleries said, “The Indian whisky industry is emerging gloriously, and Indri is proud to be at the forefront of this shift. The surge in popularity of Indian single malts and Indri amongst consumers and critics around the world is evident in more ways than one. The latest accolade by VinePair is another pat on our back. Being recognised as the sole Indian single malt whisky is humbling and strengthens our resolve to crafting high-quality whisky, which has become the consumers’ most preferred choice.”