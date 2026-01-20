2026 is the new 2016: Inside fashion’s biggest comeback trend

We already know that 2026 is officially the new 2016. This is not limited to throwback social media posts, but also in the resurgence of Tumblr aesthetics and return of polarising silhouettes. Fashion is hitting a giant reset button with skinny jeans, chokers, slip dresses, and chunky sneakers coming back to rule our wardrobes. But this isn’t just about clothes, it’s about fashion’s current cultural mood. Singer Rihanna wore a slip dress and a bomber jacket, recently, and actor Elle Fanning opted for a tight choker.

Why now? Designers believe it is rooted in fatigue. After years shaped by a pandemic, economic uncertainty and hyper-curated influencer culture, 2026 is craving a moment of release.

“2016 was a year when real business was happening in fashion, especially before demonetisation in November that year,” explains designer Shruti Sancheti, adding, “Foreign buyers were actively visiting India, international trade shows offered instant validation and visibility for designers.” After several seasons of survival-mode retail, this year feels different.

From quiet luxury to visual chaos For designer Payal Jain, the return of 2016 energy is a personal invitation to break free from the minimalism that defined the early 2020s. Known in 2016 for bold colours and narrative prints, Jain now wishes to “play with mixed media to create a visual kaleidoscope”.

She also notes a shift away from “algorithm-approved” looks: “Personal identity drove styling choices at a time when looks were shaped from within, well before the arrival of influencers and their influence. That authenticity and spirit of freedom feel relevant again. We’re moving towards mix-and-match pieces and personal style, not just trends.”

How to do 2016 in 2026 Reserve space in your wardrobe for these 2016 wardrobe staples:

Skinny jeans

Lacewear

Fringes

Chokers

Slip dresses

Bomber jackets

Peekaboo bras Stylist Isha Bhansali shares tips to contemporise the 2016 aesthetic: