5 Smoky eye hacks every girl should know
From vamp to girl-next-door, the looks can take you from day to night.
Consider this the LBD for make-up. For nothing compares to having a smoky eye to accentuate your outfit. You can wear it to a meeting, on a date out, with friends and of course, to a post-sunset soiree. From classic deep black to charcoal, deep grey and smoky brown with silver, there are multiple smoky eye styles to flaunt using your make-up. There's something so gloriously glam about the look - it's vampish, innocent and out-of-bed, all at once. Here's looking at ways to ways a smoky eye, the next time you step out.
What it is
To put it simply, this is refers to bringing about a dishevelled, smudgy effect with your eye pencil and eye shadow. It must be accompanied by a good mascara.
How to get the look right
1) Always wash and pat dry the face and eye area first. Begin by applying your eyeshadow around the lid area. Using a gel or kohl pencil apply a lash line.
2) Just before it completely sets, create a blurry effect using your eyeshadow brush.
3) Use another darker shadow for that well-blended effect till you are at the halfway point on the lid. The last but most important touch is to use a mascara.
4) One hack is to small blob of creamy eyeshadow and add a little gel liner to it. Use this on the lids for a smoky effect. To achieve a rounder eye look, extend the shadow out of the edges of the eyes.
5) When you choose colours, remember the rule: Browns, greys, berries, coffees and silvers rev up the look for the day. In the night, for a more intense finish, blend a darker hue of creamy eyeshadow and add eye grey shimmer to it. For a silver-grey effect, use metallic silver eyeshadow and blend it with grey until it's blurry.