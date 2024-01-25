5 Smoky eye hacks every girl should know

Consider this the LBD for make-up. For nothing compares to having a smoky eye to accentuate your outfit. You can wear it to a meeting, on a date out, with friends and of course, to a post-sunset soiree. From classic deep black to charcoal, deep grey and smoky brown with silver, there are multiple smoky eye styles to flaunt using your make-up. There's something so gloriously glam about the look - it's vampish, innocent and out-of-bed, all at once. Here's looking at ways to ways a smoky eye, the next time you step out.



What it is

To put it simply, this is refers to bringing about a dishevelled, smudgy effect with your eye pencil and eye shadow. It must be accompanied by a good mascara.

Rock that smoky eye with a few smart beauty tweaks (Pexels)

How to get the look right



1) Always wash and pat dry the face and eye area first. Begin by applying your eyeshadow around the lid area. Using a gel or kohl pencil apply a lash line.



2) Just before it completely sets, create a blurry effect using your eyeshadow brush.



3) Use another darker shadow for that well-blended effect till you are at the halfway point on the lid. The last but most important touch is to use a mascara.



4) One hack is to small blob of creamy eyeshadow and add a little gel liner to it. Use this on the lids for a smoky effect. To achieve a rounder eye look, extend the shadow out of the edges of the eyes.



5) When you choose colours, remember the rule: Browns, greys, berries, coffees and silvers rev up the look for the day. In the night, for a more intense finish, blend a darker hue of creamy eyeshadow and add eye grey shimmer to it. For a silver-grey effect, use metallic silver eyeshadow and blend it with grey until it's blurry.

