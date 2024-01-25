close_game
close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Showstoppers / 5 Smoky eye hacks every girl should know

5 Smoky eye hacks every girl should know

By Ismat Tahseen
Jan 25, 2024 01:27 PM IST

From vamp to girl-next-door, the looks can take you from day to night.

Consider this the LBD for make-up. For nothing compares to having a smoky eye to accentuate your outfit. You can wear it to a meeting, on a date out, with friends and of course, to a post-sunset soiree. From classic deep black to charcoal, deep grey and smoky brown with silver, there are multiple smoky eye styles to flaunt using your make-up. There's something so gloriously glam about the look - it's vampish, innocent and out-of-bed, all at once. Here's looking at ways to ways a smoky eye, the next time you step out.

What it is
To put it simply, this is refers to bringing about a dishevelled, smudgy effect with your eye pencil and eye shadow. It must be accompanied by a good mascara.

Rock that smoky eye with a few smart beauty tweaks (Pexels)
Rock that smoky eye with a few smart beauty tweaks (Pexels)

How to get the look right

1) Always wash and pat dry the face and eye area first. Begin by applying your eyeshadow around the lid area. Using a gel or kohl pencil apply a lash line.

2) Just before it completely sets, create a blurry effect using your eyeshadow brush.

3) Use another darker shadow for that well-blended effect till you are at the halfway point on the lid. The last but most important touch is to use a mascara.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

4) One hack is to small blob of creamy eyeshadow and add a little gel liner to it. Use this on the lids for a smoky effect. To achieve a rounder eye look, extend the shadow out of the edges of the eyes.

5) When you choose colours, remember the rule: Browns, greys, berries, coffees and silvers rev up the look for the day. In the night, for a more intense finish, blend a darker hue of creamy eyeshadow and add eye grey shimmer to it. For a silver-grey effect, use metallic silver eyeshadow and blend it with grey until it's blurry.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On