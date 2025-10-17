Fierce and fabulous: At 68, model Sapna Dutta is changing the face of beauty

Nearly two decades ago, she beat cancer and conventions with equal fierceness. A shattering diagnosis at 47 fractured her life, but Sapna Dutta fought back, emerged victorious, and was discovered as a model as she turned 50. Meet the interior designer- turned-model who fearlessly strode into the world of glamour at an age when her "friends were busy planning baby showers for their grandchildren." And she refused to shrink herself to a size S and dye her hair black, boldly opening doors to a space that was still largely unexplored in the early 2000s. Sapna Dutta redefines what it means to live and shine at 68.

From survival to spotlight The brutal discovery that she had Stage 2 breast cancer had shaken Sapna to the core, forcing her to confront the unthinkable: separation from her mother. "As much as I wanted to believe I would recover, the thought of dying and leaving my mother alone terrified me," she recalls.

She also didn't know how cancer would affect her appearance. It was hard to imagine losing my hair during treatment. I loved my greying locks." But what felt like an ending soon became an unexpected beginning. After two years of gruelling treatment, she emerged triumphant and reborn. Her hair grew back, she became fitter than ever, with a renewed focus on holistic health. The victory reignited a childhood dream she had long buried: to shine in front of the camera. "I grew up in Mumbai and my family had strong links to Bollywood. During my college years, I received many offers to work in films, but my parents wanted me to study, so we brushed it off," recalls Sapna. But her recovery from cancer made her stronger than ever, ready to embrace her true, uninhibited self.

"Something in me knew this was the moment. I had wrinkles, I had grey hair but I was braver than ever before."

Dreams don't retire It all began with a chance spotting at a mall. She bagged her very first assignment three years after her recovery from cancer - a corporate TVC helmed by a woman in search of a "mature" face. The ad was noticed, and soon, fashion and beauty houses bold enough to step off the beaten track started approaching her. What started as a chance opportunity unfolded into a journey of reinvention. Today, Sapna works an average of seven days a month, moving seamlessly between modelling and acting projects.

Making age her edge In a world obsessed with looking younger, Sapna wears her age as her fiercest accessory. Her lipstick gets brighter, her fashion bolder, and her poses more assured. Her take on countering ageism: "People can raise eyebrows. I choose to raise the bar." As our camera captures her confident frame, Sapna flashes a playful smile. Her journey is not just about fashion - it's about defiance, freedom, and choosing self-belief over conformity. "The best decision I ever made was to stop listening to naysayers. It's a brutally judgmental world. But every woman deserves the joy of chasing her dreams." And so she does. Fearlessly, fabulously, and on her own terms.