A royal revival: The farshi salwar steps back into fashion

The Farshi salwar, once the signature style of Awadhi royalty, is making a bold comeback. This isn’t just another fashion revival — it’s a cultural reset. Traditionally crafted from over ten metres of fabric, the Farshi is now being reimagined for a new generation that values history just as much as style. Farshi pants are regaining popularity in Pakistan, and have made their way to India now

“The Farshi salwar is more than just a piece of clothing. It carries stories from the past. Plus it shows that people pay attention to the comforts of clothing and the culture it represents,” explains stylist, Karena Vinaik.

In Pakistan, where the style has strong cultural roots, designers are bringing it back for festive collections during Ramzan and Eid, using organza, chanderi and lighter fabrics. It is also showing up in designer collections, fashion videos, and even men’s clothing.

And more than just a visual throwback, its revival points to a deeper shift in how South Asian fashion is engaging with its past.

Fashion with roots

The renewed interest in the Farshi salwar is linked to a growing love for slow fashion and craft-focused design. “People are going back to their roots because we’ve been so lost waiting for the West to make something cool. Many young designers are digging into nostalgia, and bringing heritage pieces back.” says stylist Raunaq Arora. While the traditional Farshi was rich and elaborate, today it’s often being paired with structured jackets or layered with tailored pieces.

Steeped in history

Also known as the Farshi pyjama or Farshi ghaghra, and was a staple in Muslim women’s wardrobes in the 19th century. The word farsh, meaning floor in Urdu, refers to how the garment trails behind the wearer.

Unlike the narrow salwar, the Farshi flares out from the knee and touches the ground, creating a soft, train-like effect. The pants were usually paired with a short kurti and rich silk or luxurious brocade dupattas. This look was particularly favoured by the Nawabi courts of Awadh, where it was seen as a mark of status and elegance.

Breaking gender norms

One of the most interesting parts of the Farshi salwar’s comeback is how it’s being worn across genders. Men are styling it too, pairing it with sherwanis, oversized shirts and long jackets. Its fluid shape makes it a natural fit for more inclusive expressions of identity. “The Farshi salwar with its regal drape, shape and old-world charm is not just limited to womenswear. It has also found its way into menswear, paired with sherwanis and kurtas to create a look that is both traditional and strikingly modern,” says fashion designer Mayyur Girotra.