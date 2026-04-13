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A saree-torial tribute: Decoding Asha Bhosle’s timeless saree style

While the world mourns her music, there’s another side of the legendary singer worth remembering. No matter the occasion, she was almost always in a saree.

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 03:54 pm IST
By Sanchita Kalra
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Veteran singer Asha Bhosle, whose voice defined Bollywood for over eight decades, passed away on April 12. While her music shaped generations, her personal style was equally enduring, rooted in the saree.

While her music shaped generations, her personal style was equally enduring, rooted in the saree(Photo: Instagram)

Chiffon was perhaps her most faithful companion, lending ease and fluidity, while silk sarees in rich, jewel-toned hues marked formal occasions. For everyday wear, she leaned towards cottons and georgettes that felt as natural on her as breathing.

The runway ‘ichcha’

In the same chat, she credited her son, Anand Bhosle for her unwavering commitment to the saree. He never quite warmed up to seeing her in a salwar suit or trousers. Even while travelling, when she considered more comfortable options, he would gently insist she stay in a saree, preserving the image he associated with her of a smiling young mum.

An experimentation

“Didi (late singer Lata Mangeshkar) and I used to wear white sarees all the time. We thought white colour suited our complexion better. If we wore other colours, we would look darker,” Bhosle had once said on Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol’s podcast, adding, “ Later, I started wearing pink sarees, and didi would give me a side-eye, but I slowly began adding colours with pink.” Over time, while the palette expanded, the saree remained constant.

An intuitive elegance

“Asha Bhosle’s elegance was never accidental. It was deeply instinctive. The way she paired her sarees with jewellery, her choice of earrings, the way her hair was styled, even the smallest details like a bracelet, everything came together with an effortless sense of precision. There was a certain faultlessness in her style, but it never felt constructed. It felt lived. What makes her truly inspiring is that this consistency did not lead to repetition. It created identity. She made the saree entirely her own," she says.

Mishra further connects her influence to the broader Indian experience: “In many ways, I see that influence reflected in my own life. My mother, like many Indian women, has worn a saree every single day and continues to do so even today. Through her, I have understood what it takes to keep something timeless feeling new. To reinvent within continuity. To remain elegant, fresh, and expressive, even within the discipline of a single garment. That, to me, is the true power of the saree. It is perhaps the only garment in the world that one can wear every day for a lifetime and still never feel repetitive. It allows for infinite interpretation while holding on to its essence.”Celebrated designer Anju Modi echoes this sentiment, highlighting Asha Bhosle's role as a patron of Indian craft: “Her style was truly remarkable. She made it a point to wear sarees representing the rich textile traditions of nearly every state in India. She carried our heritage with immense grace and pride, and it was a great honour for all of us to see her championing Indian textiles on the global stage.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sanchita Kalra

Sanchita Kalra writes on events, weddings, pop-culture, health, food, and travel for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle for supplement, HT City.

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Home / HTCity / HTCity Showstoppers / A saree-torial tribute: Decoding Asha Bhosle’s timeless saree style
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