A stylish curtain raiser for the winter season

The Capital was abuzz with style as a gathering of friends, family, and fashion luminaries came together to celebrate the official curtain-raiser for winter glamour. Tanira Sethi; David Abraham and Rakesh Thakor (Photos: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

The launch showcased the exquisite new collections from Abraham & Thakore and the luxurious woven cashmere saris from Taani by Tanira Sethi.

Her creations promise to wrap you in both warmth and elegance, a perfectly timed offering as guests excitedly noted the rapidly dropping temperatures.

Designers David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore unveiled a contemporary take on classic Indian silhouettes.

Their collection boldly reimagines the traditional dhoti and lungi, transforming them into innovative pieces like handkerchief skirts for women and fluid occasion wear for men.