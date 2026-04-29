A$AP Rocky’s Chanel look comes with a cute nod to his daughter

Rapper A$AP Rocky brought a playful, personal twist to front-row fashion at Matthieu Blazy’s debut Chanel Cruise 2026/27 show in Biarritz, France. Turning heads with an accessory that doubled as a dad moment, he balanced sharp tailoring with a heartwarming edge. Dressed in a suede jacket layered over a red collared shirt and paired with tailored trousers, he kept the base look polished, letting his statement bag take centre stage. Slung over his shoulder was a bubblegum-pink Chanel handbag, finished with a pair of tiny pink Mary Janes clipped on as a charm. This unexpected detail quickly became a talking point.

A sweet nod to Rocki Irish

A$AP Rocky in Biarritz, France. (Credits: Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The miniature shoes, he revealed, were a thoughtful gift from Blazy, inspired by similar accessories seen on the runway. Rocky shared that the tiny ballet flats would go to his daughter, Rocki Irish, whom he welcomed with partner Rihanna in September 2025. The gesture added a warm, personal layer to his front-row appearance, blending high fashion with fatherhood in a way that felt effortless.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Fresh off Rihanna and their daughter’s recent magazine cover, Rocky appeared in high spirits throughout the show, smiling through interactions and interviews. His look struck that sweet spot between statement and sentiment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fresh off Rihanna and their daughter’s recent magazine cover, Rocky appeared in high spirits throughout the show, smiling through interactions and interviews. His look struck that sweet spot between statement and sentiment. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} (Written by Snigdha Oreya) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Written by Snigdha Oreya) {{/usCountry}}

biarritz rihanna fashion chanel See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON