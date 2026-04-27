After the clean girl era, hair is getting its volume back this summer

The pendulum has officially swung. After seasons of glassy lengths, poker-straight strands, and tightly pulled-back slick buns, hair is loosening up. Big, bouncy, unapologetically voluminous hair is back, bringing a distinctly 90s energy with it. Think layered cuts, lifted roots, and that unmistakable volume that once made the FRIENDS’ Rachel Green blowout a cultural phenomenon. With nostalgia at an all-time high, the mood has clearly shifted. But this isn’t a copy-paste revival of voluminous hair. In 2026, it is softer, easier, and far more wearable.

Why is volume trending now

2026’s take on volume is all about bounce, texture, and ease.

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For celebrity hairstylist Sangeeta Hegde, who has styled celebrities like Kajol, Radhika Mercant, and Vaani Kapoor, the return feels inevitable. She pointed out, “Trends don’t disappear. They pause. People are moving on from ultra-sleek styles. Voluminous hair feels more glamorous and expressive. It adds movement, it stands out, and clients are leaning towards fuller-looking textures again.”

The voluminous hair, as seen on celebrities

On red carpets and beyond, the shift is already visible, and it’s hard to miss once you start looking.

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{{^usCountry}} Sydney Sweeney leaned fully into bombshell territory with a smooth, wavy blowout at the premiere of Euphoria Season 3. Paired with a white dress from Pierre Cardin’s archives, the hair did what great 90s hair always did - soften the look while still making it feel intentional. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sydney Sweeney leaned fully into bombshell territory with a smooth, wavy blowout at the premiere of Euphoria Season 3. Paired with a white dress from Pierre Cardin’s archives, the hair did what great 90s hair always did - soften the look while still making it feel intentional. {{/usCountry}}

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Gigi Hadid, on the other hand, gave the trend a more directional spin. It’s essentially a reworked butterfly cut with a blowout finish, and it lands somewhere between nostalgic and sharply current.

Closer home, Kriti Sanon leaned into soft, voluminous waves at a recent award show. Her wavy brown hair framed her face without overwhelming it. Her version of volume was easy, making it a natural fit for both red carpet appearances and more relaxed outings.

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Wamiqa Gabbi took a slightly more playful route, opting for bouncy, full-bodied curls at a recent screening. The volume here was more pronounced, almost leaning into retro territory.

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Then there’s Shanaya Kapoor, who proved just how flexible the trend can be. Styled with a punk-leaning, leather-heavy outfit, her softly curled, voluminous short hair brought in movement.

Hair expert Sneha J Jhaveri, founder of Vous Your Hair Story, Mumbai, explained, “Hair right now is about feeling soft, full, and alive. There’s a clear influence of the ’90s supermodel aesthetic with bouncy blowouts and effortless glamour. What’s interesting is that today’s volume isn’t stiff or overdone. It’s more relaxed and in line with effortless luxury.”

As seen on the runway

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Designers are echoing the shift. At Lakme Fashion Week 2026, Verandah’s Indigene showcase leaned into voluminous textures that matched its fluid, sun-soaked silhouettes. Hair had bounce, but it didn’t feel overworked.

At Erdem Spring/Summer 2026, models wore soft, natural waves that moved easily as they walked down the runway. The hair didn’t feel overly styled. It was all about volume that looked effortless and a little undone.

How to get the voluminous look at home

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Jhaveri breaks it down in easy steps.

Use a lightweight, volume-boosting shampoo to lift the roots. Apply conditioner only to the mid-lengths and ends.

Dry your hair upside down to create natural lift. Once partially dry, use a round brush and lift sections upwards while directing airflow at the roots.

After blow-drying, set the top sections of your hair in Velcro rollers while the hair is still warm.

Let them cool completely. Apply a root-lifting spray or a light mousse before styling. Avoid heavy serums or oils.

Gently backcomb the crown for subtle lift, switch your parting for extra volume, and set the look with hairspray.

(Written by Snigdha Oreya)

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