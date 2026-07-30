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Aisha Rao weaves timeless romance into couture with Priyasi

Aisha Rao unveiled Priyasi at Hyundai India Couture Week 2026, drawing inspiration from history, mythology, literature and cinema.

Updated on: Jul 30, 2026, 16:28:51 IST
By Snigdha Oreya
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Love took centre stage as Aisha Rao unveiled Priyasi at Hyundai India Couture Week 2026, in association with Nexxus New York, an FDCI initiative. Conceived as an exploration of the many languages of love, the collection drew inspiration from timeless stories spanning history, mythology, literature and cinema, translating universal emotions into contemporary couture.

Love was the muse as Aisha Rao presented Priyasi at Hyundai India Couture Week 2026 (Raajessh Kashyap/HT)
Love was the muse as Aisha Rao presented Priyasi at Hyundai India Couture Week 2026 (Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Structured around three emotional chapters - Longing, Union and Remembrance - Priyasi reflected Rao's signature aesthetic of intricate embroideries, layered appliqué and richly textured craftsmanship. Botanical motifs bloomed across sculptural silhouettes, while bio-based materials including bio-resham and bio-badla highlighted the label's growing focus on purposeful luxury.

The showcase also marked the launch of a fine jewellery line designed by Aisha Rao in collaboration with Shree Jewellers, envisioned as a natural extension of the collection's visual language. Supported by Philips as the luxe gifting partner, Priyasi celebrated couture as an evolving conversation between storytelling, craftsmanship and contemporary femininity.

 
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