Is the plain saree making a full-throttle comeback? Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Rashmika Mandanna make a case

Does wedding season have you automatically reach for the most ornate drapes carefully stored away in your cupboard? Well, maybe it's time for a big little vibe switch. While the beautiful lengths of your painstakingly embroidered 9-yards will always be timeless, the 'now' is asking for a more centred balance between the less-is-more route and being bejeweled to the Gods. Put a pin on this because we're predicting a pretty grand comeback for the simple and sultry plain saree and we have the crème de la crème of the fashion-forward lot as the poster girls for the trend. Alia Bhatt in Sabyasachi to Rashmika Mandanna in Amit Aggarwal: Are pain sarees making a full-throttle comeback?(Photos: Instagram/aliaabhatt, rashmikamandanna)

Alia Bhatt

For the keynote Sabyasachi show, commemorating 25 years of the brand now headed towards catering to a global audience, Alia sat front-row dressed in a crushed silk saree in raven black. While the saree carried not one motif on it's flowing, pleated length, the jewel-encrusted bronze gold blouse with a plunging neck, was show stopping in every sense of the word.

Malaika Arora

A few days back Malaika Arora was photographed by the paps in Mumbai dressed in a similarly textured saree, albeit in a tangy red. The drape was paired with a same-toned blouse, also sans motifs. Like in Alia's case the blouse was the accessory, Malaika opted for a more traditional route, wearing a layered choker instead to elevate the final payoff.

Rashmika Mandanna

In all honesty, Rashmika Mandanna signaled the trend way before Alia and Malaika jumped on it. A quick look through her promotional bout for Pushpa 2: The Rule will tell you what we're talking about. Rashmika almost made it through the whole roulette of colours, but our favourite has to be the emerald green Amit Aggarwal number. Simple through the yards and complex on the bodice, it isn't really hard to see all fashion-conscious girlies taking to the trend like fish to water.

Ready to jazz up your simple yet sultry drapes?