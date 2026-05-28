Ananya Panday nails vacation dressing with a Napoleon jacket moment

Actor Ananya Panday recently offered a glimpse into her French getaway on Instagram, serving up a series of effortless summer looks. Among them, one outfit stood out - a light blue Napoleon-style jacket layered over a soft mauve tee and paired with dark-wash denim. She completed the look with a Chanel tote, striking a balance between relaxed holiday dressing and structured polish. Ananya Panday shared the pictures on her Instagram. (Credits: Instagram)

The return of the Napoleon jacket is more than just a passing trend. Defined by sharp tailoring, structured shoulders and ornate detailing, the silhouette traces back to the era of Napoleon Bonaparte, where it symbolised authority, discipline and control. On runways and in street style, the Napoleon jacket stands out as both a bold statement and a symbol of strength with its structure.