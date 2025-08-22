Armour up: Y2k’s chainmail trend is back

Once designed to protect warriors in battle, chainmail has turned into an irresistible sartorial trend. This metallic OOTD has taken over celeb wardrobes, too. Singer Dua Lipa chose a sleek backless number with side cutouts for her birthday ’fit. Actors Khushi Kapoor and Lindsay Lohan, and businesswoman Kim Kardashian gave it a sultry golden, purple, and black twist for their respective red carpet outings. Designers today are reworking the look to make it easier to wear.

Tracing its chain

The story of chainmail fashion began in the ’60s, when Spanish-born, naturalised-French designer Paco Rabanne introduced his metal dress. It was bold, futuristic and unlike anything the world had seen before.

Fast forward to the early noughties — a time defined by sparkles, shine, and minimal fabrics — and the chainmail became a party favourite. Businesswoman Paris Hilton’s silver mini dress is still one of the most iconic looks of the Y2K era.

Why the resurgence

“Chainmail feels like an instant power statement. Celebrities love it because it is daring without being overly revealing,” explains Divya Aggarwal of KAZO, adding, “It gives you a sculpted, liquid-metal look that photographs beautifully.”

Designers today are reworking the look to make it more wearable. The heavy steel of the past has been replaced with aluminium mesh and metallic fabrics with a smooth, comfortable drape. Luxury fashion houses like Versace, Paco Rabanne, and Balmain are leading the revival with pieces that sparkle under the light but are soft enough to move with the body.

“Chainmail is a perfect fit because it feels nostalgic yet modern. Its return is a reflection of our collective craving for statement-making glamour and Y2K era influence,” shares Manjula Tiwari of Cover Story.

How to style it

Start small: Try a chainmail top with tailored trousers for an evening look

Go bold: A mini dress with strappy heels is the easiest way to make an impact

Layer smartly: Pair a metallic slip under an oversized blazer

Accessorise: Metallic bags and chokers add a hint of chainmail without committing to the full look