Arpita Mehta's style advice for summer brides

Getting married in the summer and wondering what to wear? You're not alone. A lot of people do opt for summer weddings and have to tweak their wardrobes and jewellery to suit the hot weather. For those in the process of doing this, here's a cue. Designer Arpita Mehta shares a peek into her summer style rulebook. Vintage, minimalist, ivory, lightweight - all the ways to look like a beautiful bride this summer (Arpita Mehta)

Starts Arpita, “The new-age bride is very well aware, has a mind of her own, and already knows what she wants. Thanks to social media and unlimited access to the latest trends, vintage styles, and tons of information, a bride is completely sorted. However, you do need to have a few tips to keep in mind while planning a bridal outfit.”



Check out the style mantras for the season

Decide the colour palette first

As a designer, I’d advise a bride to first decide the colour palette of a lehenga whether she wants to be a pastel, ivory, or red bride.

Is she looking to go classic modern, traditional, or minimalist opulent. All these factors help pick up the right colour which is one of the most important things in picking a bridal lehenga. Certain colours complement different skin tones better than others. The lehenga colour has to complement one’s skin tone and lift them up.





Go with jewellery depending on your outfit's style and neckline(Arpita Mehta)

Styling your jewellery

Jewellery is another essential part. It's about the way one carries their jewellery, which is more important than heavy or light art.

Whether it's brand-new jewellery or a pass-down item from their mother or grandmother, it's crucial to style it properly so one doesn't look overdone. The type of jewellery you choose will depend on the outfit's style and neckline. For example, for a sweetheart or strapless neckline, consider statement necklaces or chokers that draw attention to your collarbone and décolletage.

A veil adds that extra glam quotient to the bridal ensemble(Arpita Mehta)



Veil adds extra glam

Whether to opt for a veil or not is completely a bride's choice but for that extra fun and glam, it would be nice to add a veil to the look. Veils have resurfaced as a wedding fashion trend. It makes for a good entry look and adds that extra detail to the entire bridal look. The length of the veil is something that the bride should definitely keep in mind, as the length she chooses can significantly impact her overall appearance.

Prioritize comfort

While you want to look stunning on your wedding day, it's essential to feel comfortable in your outfit.

Instead of opting for heavy lehengas that weigh you down, you should prefer something that feels good against your skin and instead of big chunky heels, one can go with flats or sneakers that allow easy movement, especially when you are dancing or singing.



Add personal customization

You can add custom embellishments or embroidery to your wedding outfit to create a one-of-a-kind look. This could include intricate beadwork, hand-appliquéd lace, or personalized embroidery featuring your initials, wedding date, or meaningful symbols. For example, getting your wedding date engraved on the corner of the dupatta or inculcating special elements in your kaleera’s design that hold deep meaning to the bonds with your partners or anything that they dearly love.