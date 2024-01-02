Artist reimagines fashion show on ghats of Varanasi through AI
Texas-based artist Jonas Peterson employed AI to reimagine the pristine ghats of Benaras as a background of an avant-garde fashion week.
In the virtual realm of Varanasi Fashion Week, Austin, Texas-based artist Jonas Peterson employed AI to reimagine the pristine ghats of Benaras as a background of an avant-garde fashion week. Through the series Youth Is Wasted On The Young Peterson challenges ageism, spotlighting the confidence and pride of those who've experienced more. As a visual artist and photographer, he employed Magnific.AI and Runway app to generate scenes, people, and fashion elements, providing meticulous direction to the evolving artificial intelligence.
Jonas' series Bon Voyage was shown to the public in Milan in April, last year and his latest series Guardians has been viewed over 7 million times online. Originally Swedish, he now resides in Austin, Texas.
Varanasi, traditionally renowned for its cultural and spiritual significance, is now emerging as a captivating backdrop for fashion innovation.
Prints will be available on his next print release in February.