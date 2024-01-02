Artist reimagines fashion show on ghats of Varanasi through AI

In the virtual realm of Varanasi Fashion Week, Austin, Texas-based artist Jonas Peterson employed AI to reimagine the pristine ghats of Benaras as a background of an avant-garde fashion week. Through the series Youth Is Wasted On The Young Peterson challenges ageism, spotlighting the confidence and pride of those who've experienced more. As a visual artist and photographer, he employed Magnific.AI and Runway app to generate scenes, people, and fashion elements, providing meticulous direction to the evolving artificial intelligence. Jonas Peterson reimagines a fashion show via AI.

Jonas' series Bon Voyage was shown to the public in Milan in April, last year and his latest series Guardians has been viewed over 7 million times online. Originally Swedish, he now resides in Austin, Texas.

Varanasi, traditionally renowned for its cultural and spiritual significance, is now emerging as a captivating backdrop for fashion innovation.

Prints will be available on his next print release in February.