Backward necklaces: A trend all about the rear view (Literally!) as seen on Sabrina and Anya Taylor Joy

The fashion world is no stranger to unconventional trends, and the latest one that has made a comeback from the past is popping up on the red carpet: the backward necklace. With A-listers like Sabrina Carpenter and Anya Taylor-Joy taking on the trend, it is all the inspiration we need. Sabrina Carpenter and Anya Taylor-Joy

This trend is not entirely new, however. Cate Blanchett was one of the first celebrities to rock this look at the 2000 Oscar Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, pairing a golden backwards necklace with a stunning black backless dress. Since then, several celebrities have experimented with this trend, including Nicole Kidman and Kate Hudson.

So, what does this trend bring to the table? For one, it’s a clever way to add some visual interest to an outfit, especially to a backless one. “The whole fashion game takes a twist with the idea of breaking traditional fashion conventions. It’s almost as if you’re the only one in the crowd who knows it's backward, but you’re still shining with confidence,” shares designer Shilpi Gupta. Additionally, this trend allows for some creativity and experimentation with jewellery, which is always refreshing.

Where to look for inspo?

Margaret Qualley

Recently, Margaret Qualley took a dip in sultry town wearing this backless boatneck velvet dress at the Oscars red carpet 2025. Adding to her simplistic appeal, she styled her open back with a backward dangling featuring many diamonds from Chanel. The addition of this necklace added much-needed drama to her outfit.

Sabrina Carpenter is known for her cute, feminine, and slightly sultry appeal. She never shies away from experimenting with different jewellery, silhouettes, and shades. For her Grammy's red carpet look this year, she opted for a baby blue backless gown with fringe details at the waist and edges. What added the chicest visual touch was her 50-carat Chopard diamond necklace, which she wore backward. The necklace was attached to her dress, and was deemed as the ‘butt’ necklace by the internet. The fans loved this unique touch, though.

“Wearing a necklace backward creates a surprising and alluring effect. It draws attention to the back, which is often overlooked, adding a sense of sophistication and drama. Shifting the focal point from the front to the back, it highlights the neckline, shoulders, and spine. This requires careful consideration of the garment’s design, particularly backless or low-back dresses,” explains designer Anushree Parekh.

Feeling inspired yet? Well, there is another celebrity you can turn to for more inspiration to try out the trend for yourself. Anya Taylor-Joy was an angel personified in a white pleated dress that also fanned out like wings at the premiere of The Gorge. Adding to that angelic appeal, she chose a platinum and 18k gold Art Deco necklace from Tiffany & Co. featuring diamonds and pearls. She wore the necklace backwards, which complemented the simplicity of her dress.

“Styling the jewellery backwards is sustainable as old jewellery can be converted in loops backward and draw attention to the back like never before. It goes perfectly with costumes having high necklines and backward cowls," shares Designer label Asaga.

Not enough? Let’s go back to Taylor Russell’s red carpet look from the Venice Film Festival. She walked the red carpet in a cream chiffon midi dress with a strapless and corseted bodice. While the front of her neck was covered by a flowy scarf, she decided to show off a piece of jewellery in the back. She opted for a Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace featuring an 11-carat pear-shaped diamond. This addition elevated her whole chic look.

How to style it yourself

Now, if you’re feeling inspired enough to try out this trend, lariat necklaces, delicate chains with pendants, and long strands of pearls or diamonds work particularly well.



This styling choice is all about experimenting with expectations and a way to update classic styles without investing in new pieces. “When you style such pieces, make sure to have your hair tied up to showcase the necklace. You can even pair your pendant with soft textured fabrics, as it would create a stand-out look,” shares celebrity stylist Karena Vinaik.

She also shares a few tips to style it yourself:

Start with a simple chain: A delicate chain is a great way to begin experimenting with the backward necklace trend. Look for one with a subtle clasp that won't distract from the rest of your outfit.

Choose a bold pendant: If you want to make a statement, opt for a bold, eye-catching pendant that will add some drama to your look. Just be sure to balance it out with simpler earrings and an understated dress.

Play with proportions: Don't be afraid to experiment with different lengths and proportions. A longer chain can create a stunning, draped effect, while a shorter chain can add a touch of whimsy to your outfit.

The backward necklace trend is worth trying out, being the perfect way to add some excitement to your wardrobe.