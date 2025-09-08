Beauty inspiration to steal from the Venice Film Festival

The red carpet at the Venice International Film Festival has always been more than just a showcase of cinema — it’s a giant runway spotlighting fashion and beauty. At its 82nd edition, celebrities served everything from retro revivals to futuristic flair. From screen to social media, here’s who truly slayed and why their looks are worth channelling this season. Beauty inspiration to steal from Venice Film Festival

Pop goes the mascara

Halsey

Singer-songwriter Halsey made eye makeup the main event with cobalt-blue mascara dusted with gold glitter liner. Her lips were pure Y2K nostalgia — ombre brown liner with glossy nude fill — while a blunt micro-bob with baby bangs tied it all together. To copy the vibe, play with bold mascara shades (blue, green, or even magenta) and pair them with metallic liners.

Minimal hair, maximum drama

Cate Blanchett

Actor Cate Blanchett pulled off the ultimate red-carpet balance act — a side-parted, sleek ponytail paired with an avant-garde gown. The precision style echoed the sculptural language of her Maison Margiela look, spotlighting her smoky eyes and diamond ear cuffs. Sometimes, less hair really does mean more glam.

Business in the front, party in the back

Jacob Elordi

Actor Jacob Elordi revived the ’80s classic mullet with a cooler, pared-down version — think medium hair on top, tapered sides, and natural volume. His “mini-mullet” has already become a celebrity obsession. Want in? Work in some mousse or sea salt spray for texture, scrunch for movement, and lock it in with matte pomade for that artfully undone vibe.

Bold lip, clean slate

Emily Blunt

Actor Emily Blunt let her fuchsia-pink lipstick do all the talking. With glowing skin, defined brows, a hint of blush, and hair styled in middle-parted waves tucked neatly behind the ears, she proved that one strong lip shade is all you need. Pro tip? Pick your favourite pink or red, keep the rest of your face fresh, and let your pout steal the show.

Punk, but polished

Rose Villain

Singer Rose Villain turned heads with a glossy two-toned mohawk — black at the base, electric blue at the crown. Paired with bronzed cheeks, burnt orange eyeshadow, and a nude lip, the look screamed edgy yet chic. If you’re not ready to commit to a full mohawk, try temporary streaks and sunset-inspired makeup for the same punch.