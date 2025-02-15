Bold, bizarre, beautiful: Most talked-about footwear from the runway

This season, shoes weren’t just part of the look. They were the look. From Paris to Milan to New York, designers pushed footwear into daring new territory, turning boots, heels, and sneakers into bold artistic statements. Some felt like sculpture, others like rebellion, but none played it safe. Designers pushed boundaries with bold, sculptural, and unexpected footwear, turning shoes into powerful statements.

From surreal war boots to monster-mouth derbies, these designs challenged ideas of beauty, power, and movement. After all, fashion is at its best when it sparks emotion, and these shoes did exactly that. Here’s a look at the most unforgettable footwear moments of the season.

War Boots with a Message

Comme des Garcons Homme doesn’t do ordinary, and this season was no different. These army boots with exaggerated upturned toes looked straight out of a surreal battlefield.

Comme des Garcons Homme FW25 at Paris Fashion Week

More than just a design choice, they challenged ideas of war and power. Paired with shredded kilts and oversized jackets, they screamed rebellion.

Sculptural footwear redefined

If anyone can turn shoes into sculpture, it’s Rick Owens. His latest boots, made with Victor Clavelly, looked like they belonged in a museum.

Rick Ownes FW25 at Paris Fashion Week

Cut from thick leather and designed to resemble feathers or armour, they were both tough and poetic—exactly what you expect from Owens’ dark, dramatic world.

Surreal heels take centre stage

Kicking off New York Fashion Week with a bang, Marc Jacobs brought over-the-top energy to footwear.

Marc Jacobs SS 25 at New York Fashion Week

He played with proportions, giving us upturned boots, sky-high pumps, and chunky, futuristic heels. The shoes didn’t just complement the clothes—they stole the show.

Monster derby stomps in

Doublet turned shoes into characters with its wild Kids Love Gaite derby. The front of the shoe was redesigned to look like a monster’s mouth, complete with metal “teeth” and a red lining inside.

Doublet FW 25 at Paris Fashion Week

Playful yet eerie, it was the kind of weird, wonderful touch that made the whole collection stand out.

Tabi reinvented

Eight years in, this partnership is still setting trends. This season, Kiko Kostadinov reinvented the tabi shoe, offering both a strapped tall boot and a sleek low-top runner.

Kiko Kostadinov FW 25 at Paris Fashion Week

The split-toe design, combined with rich colourways, made them equal parts sporty and stylish—a winning combination.

Bunny slippers steal the show

Coach: Who said high fashion can’t be fun? Coach took cosy to the extreme with bunny slippers on the runway.

Coach SS25 at New York Fashion Week

Shown in New York’s Park Avenue Armory, the collection proved that sometimes, the best statement is pure comfort with a touch of humour.