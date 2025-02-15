Bold, bizarre, beautiful: Most talked-about footwear from the runway
This season, shoes weren’t just part of the look. They were the look. From Paris to Milan to New York, designers pushed footwear into daring new territory, turning boots, heels, and sneakers into bold artistic statements. Some felt like sculpture, others like rebellion, but none played it safe.
From surreal war boots to monster-mouth derbies, these designs challenged ideas of beauty, power, and movement. After all, fashion is at its best when it sparks emotion, and these shoes did exactly that. Here’s a look at the most unforgettable footwear moments of the season.
War Boots with a Message
Comme des Garcons Homme doesn’t do ordinary, and this season was no different. These army boots with exaggerated upturned toes looked straight out of a surreal battlefield.
More than just a design choice, they challenged ideas of war and power. Paired with shredded kilts and oversized jackets, they screamed rebellion.
Sculptural footwear redefined
If anyone can turn shoes into sculpture, it’s Rick Owens. His latest boots, made with Victor Clavelly, looked like they belonged in a museum.
Cut from thick leather and designed to resemble feathers or armour, they were both tough and poetic—exactly what you expect from Owens’ dark, dramatic world.
Surreal heels take centre stage
Kicking off New York Fashion Week with a bang, Marc Jacobs brought over-the-top energy to footwear.
He played with proportions, giving us upturned boots, sky-high pumps, and chunky, futuristic heels. The shoes didn’t just complement the clothes—they stole the show.
Monster derby stomps in
Doublet turned shoes into characters with its wild Kids Love Gaite derby. The front of the shoe was redesigned to look like a monster’s mouth, complete with metal “teeth” and a red lining inside.
Playful yet eerie, it was the kind of weird, wonderful touch that made the whole collection stand out.
Tabi reinvented
Eight years in, this partnership is still setting trends. This season, Kiko Kostadinov reinvented the tabi shoe, offering both a strapped tall boot and a sleek low-top runner.
The split-toe design, combined with rich colourways, made them equal parts sporty and stylish—a winning combination.
Bunny slippers steal the show
Coach: Who said high fashion can’t be fun? Coach took cosy to the extreme with bunny slippers on the runway.
Shown in New York’s Park Avenue Armory, the collection proved that sometimes, the best statement is pure comfort with a touch of humour.